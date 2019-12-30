Museums and Similar Institutions Payrolls and Staffing Surging
SAHUARITA, Ariz., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Payrolls and staffing at Museums, Zoos and Botanic Gardens, and Nature Parks are increasing at higher rates than prior to the 2008 economic downturn, according to Preston Argus, LLC's analysis of recently released US Census Bureau data. Historic Sites payrolls have not returned to 2002-2007 levels, and staffing was negative from 2007-2017.
Examining the initial release of 2017 Economic Census data, Preston Argus has found that 2012-2017 payroll and staffing data for Museums, Zoos and Botanic Gardens, and Nature Parks reflects a rebounding industry. Historic Sites lag their peers.
Average Payroll Growth for Museums, Historic Sites, Zoos and Botanic Gardens, and Nature Parks
|
Institution Category
|
% Growth
|
% Growth
|
% Growth
|
Museums
|
22%
|
13%
|
29%
|
Historic Sites
|
23%
|
6%
|
13%
|
Zoos and Botanic Gardens
|
32%
|
21%
|
30%
|
Nature Parks
|
38%
|
25%
|
36%
Number of Employees for Museums, Historic Sites, Zoos and Botanic Gardens, and Nature Parks
|
Institution Category
|
% Growth
|
% Growth
|
% Growth
|
Museums
|
2%
|
3%
|
16%
|
Historic Sites
|
0%
|
-2%
|
-4%
|
Zoos and Botanic Gardens
|
17%
|
8%
|
24%
|
Nature Parks
|
17%
|
5%
|
26%
Salary statistics also show growth rate rebounds, but no category has returned to its 2002-2007 growth rates.
Salary Data for Museums, Historic Sites, Zoos and Botanic Gardens, and Nature Parks
|
Institution Category
|
% Growth
|
% Growth
|
% Growth
|
Average EE
|
Museums
|
19%
|
9%
|
11%
|
$35,108
|
Historic Sites
|
23%
|
9%
|
17%
|
$28,168
|
Zoos and Botanic Gardens
|
14%
|
12%
|
5%
|
$33,017
|
Nature Parks
|
18%
|
20%
|
8%
|
$34,147
The average salary was calculated from the total payroll and total number of employees. The number provides a general baseline of salary information and a parameter for understanding the impact of the growth rates.
The data sources are the 2002, 2007, 2012, 2017 Economic Censuses, published by the US Census Bureau.
About Preston Argus
Preston Argus is a research and consulting company that serves museums, libraries, and other historical & cultural institutions. MuseOps, a Preston Argus service available at www.museops.com, helps museums and historic sites analyze information and make decisions that are easily explainable to staff, board members, donors, the community, and other stakeholders. See www.prestonargusllc.com for information about all our products and services.
