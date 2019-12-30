Museums and Similar Institutions Payrolls and Staffing Surging

SAHUARITA, Ariz., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Payrolls and staffing at Museums, Zoos and Botanic Gardens, and Nature Parks are increasing at higher rates than prior to the 2008 economic downturn, according to Preston Argus, LLC's analysis of recently released US Census Bureau data. Historic Sites payrolls have not returned to 2002-2007 levels, and staffing was negative from 2007-2017.

Examining the initial release of 2017 Economic Census data, Preston Argus has found that 2012-2017 payroll and staffing data for Museums, Zoos and Botanic Gardens, and Nature Parks reflects a rebounding industry. Historic Sites lag their peers.

Average Payroll Growth for Museums, Historic Sites, Zoos and Botanic Gardens, and Nature Parks

Institution Category % Growth

2002-2007 % Growth

2007-2012 % Growth

2012-2017 Museums 22% 13% 29% Historic Sites 23% 6% 13% Zoos and Botanic Gardens 32% 21% 30% Nature Parks 38% 25% 36%

Number of Employees for Museums, Historic Sites, Zoos and Botanic Gardens, and Nature Parks

Institution Category % Growth

2002-2007 % Growth

2007-2012 % Growth

2012-2017 Museums 2% 3% 16% Historic Sites 0% -2% -4% Zoos and Botanic Gardens 17% 8% 24% Nature Parks 17% 5% 26%

Salary statistics also show growth rate rebounds, but no category has returned to its 2002-2007 growth rates.

Salary Data for Museums, Historic Sites, Zoos and Botanic Gardens, and Nature Parks

Institution Category % Growth

2002-2007 % Growth

2007-2012 % Growth

2012-2017 Average EE

Salary 2017 Museums 19% 9% 11% $35,108 Historic Sites 23% 9% 17% $28,168 Zoos and Botanic Gardens 14% 12% 5% $33,017 Nature Parks 18% 20% 8% $34,147

The average salary was calculated from the total payroll and total number of employees. The number provides a general baseline of salary information and a parameter for understanding the impact of the growth rates.

The data sources are the 2002, 2007, 2012, 2017 Economic Censuses, published by the US Census Bureau.

About Preston Argus

Preston Argus is a research and consulting company that serves museums, libraries, and other historical & cultural institutions. MuseOps, a Preston Argus service available at www.museops.com , helps museums and historic sites analyze information and make decisions that are easily explainable to staff, board members, donors, the community, and other stakeholders. See www.prestonargusllc.com for information about all our products and services.

SOURCE Preston Argus

Related Links

http://www.prestonargusllc.com

