Mushroom Council and Bon Appétit Launch "Blended" Burger Month Recipe Contest

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- May is Burger Month, but the Mushroom Council and Bon Appétit declare it "Blended" Burger Month with a contest awarding $25,000 to a home cook who makes their favorite burger recipe better by blending in finely chopped mushrooms.

The first-ever Blended Burger Project: Home Edition will mirror the popular, perennial Blended Burger Project™ restaurant competition, which challenges chefs to blend at least 25 percent fresh mushrooms with meat for burgers that are more delicious, nutritious and sustainable.

From May 1-31, the competition calls on home cooks to make an original blended burger recipe at home and share a photo of it on Instagram using the hashtag #BlendedBurgerContest. In June, the Mushroom Council and Bon Appétit will judge the entries and award one winner a prize of $25,000. Full contest rules and entry form are available at: http://bonappetit.com/story/BlendedBurgerContest .

To help inspire creative and delicious blended burger recipes, five Instagram foodies – @whatsgabycookin, @diningwithskyler, @flavcity, @grillmomma and @theskinnydish – will share their own blended burgers throughout the month. In addition, Bon Appétit Senior Food Editor Chris Morocco features his own favorite blend recipe in a video from the Bon Appétit kitchen studio.

"You could add mushrooms to any kind of burger blend you wanted to make," Morocco noted in the video. "It's just going to add that intense level of savory depth to it. The (mushroom) texture matches up perfectly with that ground meat, so all you taste is one unified beautiful sensation."

Ready to blend? More blended burger recipe inspiration can be found at blenditarian.com .

About the Mushroom Council

The Mushroom Council is composed of fresh market producers or importers who average more than 500,000 pounds of mushrooms produced or imported annually. The mushroom program is authorized by the Mushroom Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act of 1990 and is administered by the Mushroom Council under the supervision of the Agricultural Marketing Service. Research and promotion programs help to expand, maintain and develop markets for individual agricultural commodities in the United States and abroad. These industry self-help programs are requested and funded by the industry groups that they serve. For more information, visit mushroomcouncil.com.

About Bon Appétit

Bon Appétit is where food and culture meet. The award-winning No. 1 food lifestyle brand covers food through the lens of cooking, fashion, travel, technology, design, and home. As the leading arbiter of taste, its home-grown talent and tireless dedication to recipe testing separates it from the competition by miles. Bon Appétit has been named to Advertising Age's A-List for eight consecutive years, including Magazine of the Year 2013 and 2017, Brand of the Year 2015, and Digital and Video recognition in 2019, and has been named to Adweek's Hot List every year since 2012, including Hottest Food Magazine in 2013, 2017 and 2018. Bon Appétit has also been nominated for 32 National Magazine Awards in the past six years, including wins in 2014 for General Excellence and Photography, in 2017 for General Excellence, and in 2019 for Social Media. For more, visit www.bonappetit.com .

