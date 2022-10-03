Mushroom Market to observe USD 18.78 Billion incremental growth, Driven by the medicinal values associated with mushrooms - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mushroom market size is expected to grow by USD 18.78 billion between 2020 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.43% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mushroom Market 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BONDUELLE SA, Drinkwater Mushrooms, Giorgio Fresh Co., Highline Mushrooms, Hughes Mushroom, Lambert Spawn, Monaghan Mushrooms Ireland Unlimited Co., MycoTerraFarm, Okechamp SA, and The Mushroom Co. are some of the major market participants.

Although the medicinal values associated with mushrooms increased the growth of the market. Mushrooms are considered a superfood, are high in antioxidants, and contain selenium, which is a mineral that is not present in most vegetables. This mineral plays a vital role in liver enzyme function and aids in combating cancer by detoxifying cancer-triggering compounds in the body. It also decreases tumor growth and prevents inflammation. In addition, supply chain challenges and labor shortages are major challenges for this market. This labor shortage existed prior to 2020, which the pandemic shutdown has compounded. The US food supply chain challenges were caused due to an increase in the demand for mushrooms during the post-pandemic era but the shortage in the supply of mushrooms. To know more about the drivers, trends and challenges Request a sample report here.

Mushroom Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Mushroom Market is segmented as below:

Product

Fresh Mushroom



Canned Mushroom



Dried Mushroom

The mushroom market share growth in the fresh mushroom segment will be significant during the forecast period. Globally, there has been an increase in the consumer base of this market. An increase in R&D activities and innovation in mushroom cultivation is expected to help the fresh mushroom market grow rapidly. There is also a high demand for fresh mushrooms, as consumers have increased their preference for organic and unprocessed foods.

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



MEA

38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The increasing vegan population and shifting trend toward nutrition-rich food will facilitate the mushroom market growth in APAC over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans. Our mushroom market report covers the following areas:

Mushroom Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Mushroom Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Mushroom Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Mushroom Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist mushroom market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mushroom market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mushroom market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mushroom market vendors

