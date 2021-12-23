Mushroom Market to Record USD 18.78 Bn Growth | 6.43% CAGR Projection through 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Read our Free Sample Report before purchasing.

Key takeaways from the mushroom market study

Mushroom market size to increase by USD 18.78 billion at 6.43% CAGR between 2020 and 2025

at 6.43% CAGR between 2020 and 2025 5.69% year-over-year growth expected in 2021

38% market growth to originate in APAC during the forecast period

The fresh mushroom segment accounted for maximum growth in the market in 2020

Dominant vendors include BONDUELLE SA, Drinkwater Mushrooms, Giorgio Fresh Co., Highline Mushrooms, Hughes Mushroom, Lambert Spawn, Monaghan Mushrooms Ireland Unlimited Co., MycoTerraFarm, Okechamp SA, and The Mushroom Co.

Mushroom Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints

The mushroom market is driven by the medicinal benefits associated with the consumption of mushrooms. Mushrooms are considered superfoods as they are rich in antioxidants. They contain selenium which is not found in most vegetables. It plays a vital role in liver enzyme function and combating cancer by eliminating cancer-triggering compounds. This mineral also inhibits tumor growth and reduces inflammation. Mushrooms also contain vitamin C, fiber, and potassium that promote cardiovascular health by reducing high blood pressure. Many such health benefits are increasing the consumption of mushrooms by consumers across the world, which is driving the growth of the market.

"Although the growth potential through untapped markets and new product launches and market expansion strategies will further boost the market growth, uncertain economic conditions, supply chain challenges and labor shortages, risks related to diseases, abnormal temperature change, and extreme weather events, and stringent regulations and guidelines might reduce the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.

The Mushroom market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2020 and the forecast of the Mushroom market through 2025?

Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the Mushroom market?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the Mushroom market?

Get all your questions answered in our full report.

Gain confidence by Downloading Our Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

Medicinal Mushrooms Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Chaga Mushroom-based Products Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Mushroom Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.43% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 18.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.69 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries China, US, The Netherlands, Japan, Canada, and Ireland Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BONDUELLE SA, Drinkwater Mushrooms, Giorgio Fresh Co., Highline Mushrooms, Hughes Mushroom, Lambert Spawn, Monaghan Mushrooms Ireland Unlimited Co., MycoTerraFarm, Okechamp SA, and The Mushroom Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing… View our Mushroom market snapshot to unlock TOC

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio