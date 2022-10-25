Mushroom Packaging Market Report by Technavio predicts 111.64 Mn units growth -- Driven by initiatives by governments that support environmental-friendly packaging

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mushroom packaging market has grown substantially over the years. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the metal and glass containers industry. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mushroom Packaging Market 2022-2026

The report on the mushroom packaging market by Technavio expects the market size to increase at a CAGR of 14.06% and register an incremental growth of 111.64 million units between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth forecast could be missed with the market growing slower than expected if the following factors come into play: lack of awareness and acceptance of recycled materials packaging solutions, the availability of substitutes, and the lack of awareness and acceptance of green packaging solutions.

According to Technavio, the growth of the market is primarily driven by initiatives by governments that support environmental-friendly packaging.

Governments across the world are banning polystyrene food containers. Some countries and regional government authorities have introduced stricter legislation to completely ban the usage of Styrofoam. This is forcing many restaurants and grocery stores to look for new packaging options, increasing the scope for mushroom packaging solutions. Besides, according to a study, restaurant and grocery store owners are still wary of mushroom packaging due to relatively higher costs. However, economies of scale and subsidies from the government will result in more opportunities for players in the mushroom packaging market during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2021, IKEA, a major furniture multinational chain, announced the induction of mushroom packaging products to replace its current line of styrofoam packaging. All these factors will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Rise in environmental consciousness among people and the rising focus on eco-friendly products by consumers will further accelerate the growth of the market," says an analyst at Technavio.

The global mushroom packaging market is concentrated and highly competitive with the presence of many vendors. The market is in its nascent stage of growth and has immense growth potential. Vendors are focus on innovations to maintain their market presence. Price wars among vendors to expand the customer base is intensifying the competition. In addition, the dynamic nature of the market is attracting several small and large vendors. However, the number of small regional vendors in the mushroom packaging market is moderately low as the barriers to entry are high due to high initial investment and R&D costs. New entrants may find it difficult to compete with the products and solutions offered by established vendors. Compliance with regulations pertaining to the manufacturing and selling of bioplastic and bio-paper packaging can also be a challenge for new entrants.

Many such factors are intensifying the competition in the market. Thus, in order to survive in the competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

The report breaks down the market into the following segments:

Distribution channel: offline and online

Geography: APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA

Based on the distribution channel, the online segment is expected to create more revenue in the market. The offline distribution segment includes supermarkets, hypermarkets, discount stores, convenience stores, and individual retailers. Hypermarkets and supermarkets offer mushroom packaging. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to rapid urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles. In addition, expansion plans by retail companies are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the segment.

In terms of region, Europe will emerge as the dominant region, occupying 39% of the global market share. The regional market is mainly driven by the large number of regulations formulated by governing bodies to support environmental protection. For instance, the Europe 2020 strategy is a comprehensive program developed by the EU for shifting toward a resource-efficient low-carbon economy. This initiative has driven various manufacturers across different end-user industries to use bio-based product offerings. Also, increasing awareness about environmental concerns among the public in the region has resulted in higher demand for sustainable packaging and eco-friendly processing.

The mushroom packaging market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2021 and the forecast for the mushroom packaging market through 2026?

Which are the best product segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the mushroom packaging market?

What are the inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the mushroom packaging market growth?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the mushroom packaging market?

Mushroom Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.06% Market growth 2022-2026 111.64 million units Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 13.36 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Dell Technologies Inc., Ecovative Design LLC, Fungi Solutions, Grown Bio BV, Magical Mushroom Co., Mushroom Material, Sealed Air Corp., Shroom Labs, Steelcase Inc., and THE ECOBAHN GROUP PTY LTD. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

