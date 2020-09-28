Music China 2020: to glean insight of music and instruments in the world's largest expo of musical instruments

SHANGHAI, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Music China, jointly organized by CMIA, Shanghai INTEX and Messe Frankfurt, returns in Shanghai New International Expo Centre on October 28-31, 2020.

One of the world's largest expos of musical instruments, Music China has been playing an important role in the global music industry. Last year, Music China hosted more than 2,400 exhibitors from over 34 countries and regions, drawing 122,519 attendees from 78 countries and regions. To seize the critical moment for economic recovery after the pandemic, Music China 2020 will make the most of its resources to present an upgraded expo with tremendous business opportunities to energize the industry, as well as a wonderful music experience to delight all music lovers.

Thanks to 19-year sound development, Music China has become the best gateway for first-hand information of the market, and for all kinds of musical instruments from the most famous brands worldwide. Brands who will exhibit on Music China 2020 includes AKG, Aria, AXL, Bechstein, Buffet, Casio, Conn-Selmer, Dunhuang, Fengling, Hsinghai, JBL, Jinyin, JOYO, Kawai, Levy's, NUX, Parsons, Pearl River, PianoDisc, Pioneer DJ, Saga, Samick, Schimmel, Seiler, Steinway, Taylor, Yamaha, and Yanagisawa. They are expected to feast your eyes with their premier collection of products, from musical instruments, audio and sound products, to music-making software and online apps for music education.

Not only a trade platform for the industry, Music China is also a music carnival for all music lovers. It prepares diversified events covering music education, celebrities' lectures, music live shows as well as other art and cultural events. As for oversea audiences who are unable to visit the show in-person due to the pandemic, Music China is establishing an exhibition platform online— a "cloud expo" where they can "visit" the show and make a deal all at home. It enables audiences to enjoy the same functions as of the on-site expo, viewing product display, interacting with exhibitors, or fulfilling purchase plans.

Though the ongoing epidemic has caused down pressure for the whole world, Music China, as part of the industry, is striving to make contributions to the recovery of the industry. We believe that music can bring together people's minds and reignite their enthusiasm with music.

For more information about Music China 2020, please visit our website: www.musicchina-expo.com .

Contacts:

Miss Arlene Zhu

+86-21-6295-5609

[email protected]

SOURCE Shanghai INTEX