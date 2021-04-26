Music China 2021: an unmissable tradeshow to accelerate your business in the musical instrument industry

SHANGHAI, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Music China, jointly organized by CMIA, Shanghai INTEX, and Messe Frankfurt, returns to Shanghai, China, October 13-16, 2021. Having been held for 19 years, Music China has contributed a lot to building an international platform for exhibiting and exchange in the global market of musical instruments.

Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Music China was successfully held as scheduled, hosting 1,106 exhibitors from 15 countries and regions, and drawing a total of 81,761 visitors onsite and 1.62 million viewers online. Assisting the exhibitors to thrive against the pandemic, Music China played the role as a multifunctional platform, with a series of events such as Industry Forum, New Product Global Launch, the National Music Education Conference, and Never-ending Music Live Shows, covering all aspects of music to revitalize the market and cheer up all attendances. Besides, we organized nearly 20 online business match-making meetings and made buyer's tours for over 40 buyer groups, generating a tremendous buying power and efficient consultation mechanism.

Embracing its 20th anniversary, Music China 2021 will throw a series of celebration events, not only for exhibitors to expand their business but also for the industry to prosper. We will continue our efforts to improve the show's role in music business, education, and culture, and to upgrade the expo both in the depth and breadth – with a parallel development of the digital and physical exhibition, as well as extension of the exhibit categories and the exhibition space to 115,000㎡.

In the post-pandemic era, Music China will keep pace with all exhibitors, shouldering the responsibility to generating business opportunities for brands and traders on this functional platform, and making a contribution to the prosperity of the global music industry. We look forward to seeing you on Oct. 13th -16th in Shanghai New International Expo Centre, and sharing with you the fruit of the past 20 years and making a brand-new start for the prosperous future.

