Music China, the Largest Asian-Pacific Music Trade Show, Gears Up to Help Music Businesses Prosper

SHANGHAI, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by CMIA, Shanghai INTEX, and Messe Frankfurt, Music China, as one of the most reputable musical instruments fairs in the world, will be held on October 10-13, 2018 in Shanghai New International Expo Center.

With the rapid development of Chinese musical instrument market, China has become a high manufacturing and consumption country of musical instruments around the world. Music China 2018, located in the economics centre of China, is now in the development opportunities of the musical instrument industry.

Launched in 2002, Music China is now the largest music show in Asia and the most well-known communication platform for trade, education and culture. This great show, which aims to provide valuable information and opportunities for the growing musical businesses, is the best gate-way to a multitude of business opportunities in China and Asian markets. This year, Music China will attract nearly 2,200 domestic and foreign exhibitors from 30 countries and regions. Assorted international and Chinese musical instruments will be presented in 138,000m2 exhibition space, including 12 halls and 2 outdoor exhibition spaces.

To meet business growth, famous established brands, such as Marshall, Bluethner, Buffet, Fazioli, Fender, GEWA, Laney, Ludwig, Orange, Roland, Selmer, Samick, Schimmel, Steinway, Tama, Yamaha, Pearl River, Hsinghai, KHS, Jinyin, Fengling, and Shanghai No.1 National Musical Instruments Factory, have confirmed their attendances at Music China 2018. Both international top brands and local products with excellent quality and competitive price will be presented on site.

As a renowned music trade show, Music China offers various seminars and activities to help professional buyers keep pace with the industry and provide music lovers with a memorable experience.

NAMM CMIA Industry Forum

As the most popular item in the industry every year, the NAMM CMIA Industry Forum will explain the development prospect of the world's markets. The hottest topic in musical instrument industry will be discussed, which is likely to reflect the trend of music markets.

Dealer training courses

The most classic event in the show which brings training in-depth and the forefront of the market. Worldwide speakers from professional industries will be invited to share their experience on business, sales, branding, management, new media usage and other hot issues.

New products release conferences

A great platform for the latest musical products launch. The announcements of various fancy new technologies are the best chance for dealers and visitors to learn the development of the world markets and experience the hottest musical industry skills in time.

Technical Symposiums

This year several technical symposiums will also be held to promote scientific and technological innovation and deliver the latest information to professional visitors about piano tuning and so on.

The Global Forum on Chinese Traditional Music

The most famous performers and educators of traditional Chinese music will get together to demonstrate the essence of Chinese traditional culture by seminars and performing. This year, Chinese traditional musical instruments like pipa, zheng, erhu and chin will be introduced.

Art Salon

Excellent performance which shows the brilliance of violin, piano and jazz music will be presented at Art Salon. Visitors have a great chance to talk with the world-famous artists face to face and enjoy the fantastic western music. And in the Violin Master Workshop -- the on-site workshop -- violin loves can watch violins being made by top violin craftsmen from all over the world.

Educational Programme

Music teachers, educators and education organizations are the leading actors in this programme, they present their teaching models and share new education ideas. Music education workers, for whom designed these events, will experience a high-efficient way to teach music and receive the first-hand information about the education market.

Kids Music Land

Kids will find lively activities, colourful musical instruments and friends in their age in this wonderful music castle. A new style of music study has been created in this place to make kids share the joy of music instead of sitting in a dull class. Here kids can try different kinds of instruments and learning music under the instruction of professional instructors and the accompany of parents.

Music Lab

At the Music Lab, technology and music are combined to make the magic show for every music lover. This year, the latest scientific skills in the music industry and the top brands in the whole market will be introduced.

Outdoor Live Shows

More than 600 performances are prepared to give everyone an inspirational experience. This carnival is ready to ignite everyone's passion in music this autumn.

For more details about Music China 2018, please refer to our official website www.musicchina-expo.com. Register is opened online now for free admission.

