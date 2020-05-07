Music City Chief Executives Launches New Emerging Leader peer group in Nashville

"Regarding the who , most CEOs and business owners I work with are planning to bring back their best and brightest," says Clark Vitulli, Founder and CEO of Music City Chief Executives, based in Nashville. "The ones who are anxious to return to work with a passion, who want to help their leader(s) look for better ways to run their company. In many cases, that's their young professionals, Millennials and managers that you value greatly."

Now, there's a proven, serious way to invest in those emerging leaders. It's the newest and most exciting peer-to-peer group launching in Nashville, and the June timing is perfect for most companies. Emerging leaders, young professionals and new managers will now have a new source for leadership development.

Music City Chief Executives is launching its fourth peer group in Nashville. Now, in addition to two CEO/Business Owner groups and a Key Executive/C-Suite group, they will be launching a new peer group for young professionals and emerging leaders starting in May. This new Emerging Leader group is a first of its kind in Nashville. Not a lunch-and-learn or a one-week or one-month class. This new program is a serious, two-year course designed by VISTAGE Worldwide, the premier organization in leadership development for more than 60 years, located in 23 countries and now more than 23,000 Members strong, worldwide.

Clark Vitulli has chaired and facilitated VISTAGE groups in the Nashville area since 2013. "I'm excited to be launching this new group, as millennials alone represent 52% of the workforce in America, and growing. This Emerging Leader Program prepares rising stars to become the next generation of senior leadership. Members will develop core leadership skills and the confidence to deliver on company goals. Unlike leadership programs that squeeze a wide range of material into a few days and leave members without follow up or accountability, the VISTAGE Emerging Leader program cultivates mastery by focusing on one topic at a time, over 6 meetings/year. Participants are coached to advance their careers within their current company rather than seeking outside opportunities. The net result is a professional, empowered team of senior leaders who are prepared to grow the business, taking it to the next level. I plan to cap this group at 20 Members on a first-come, first-served basis."

Benefits to the Emerging Leaders Program include networking, cultivating core leadership competencies and career advancement.

Benefits to organizations who invest in their emerging leaders in this program include improved execution, employee retention, bench strength and enhanced culture.

According to Vitulli, "Our current 45 CEO/C-Suite members are diverse. Our youngest CEO Member is 28, and she is amazing. My oldest Member is 67. Education in the groups is high school to PhD. And their company sizes range from $1Mil to $650Mil, from start-ups to multi-national organizations."

Music City Chief Executives is a Tennessee company, founded in 2012. To learn more about Music City Chief Executives, VISTAGE Worldwide and Clark Vitulli , check out www.MusicCityCEOs.com or call 615.207.2581.

