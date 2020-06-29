Music Company Bopper Pushes Further in Helping Agencies to Get the Song They Want

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bopper, the music platform for the ad industry, announced today that it expanded its service offering to include music rights clearance to help its advertising agency and brand clients use their favorite songs on their commercials.

"Bopper's promise to its brand clients is to allow them to immediately license culturally relevant music," said Gabriel Bouchard, CEO of Bopper. "That had traditionally been limited to the music in our catalog. Today we're leveraging the team's network and expertise to serve clients that already know they want a specific song, any song, and that need a trusted party to navigate the rights clearance process efficiently."

The team is composed of Phil Messier, VP Product and Partnerships, and longtime associate Laetitia Lebedeff who heads the new service division. Its credentials read like a who's who of popular music. They've cleared music by The Beatles, U2, Alt-J, Leonard Cohen, Celine Dion, Jet, Bill Withers, Kaytranada, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Eartha Kitt, and Madonna, just to name a few. "We've cleared music from every part of the world, from the most established players to bedroom producers, and everyone in between," said Laetitia Lebedeff. "We bring value with our network, but also with our process, where we can quickly perform due diligence on the rights we're licensing, and also tie up any loose ends in the chain of rights. We've seen every possible scenario over the years, and now we're happy to be bringing that expertise to the Bopper users."

The process of clearing music rights starts with a quick estimate that is provided to clients free of charge. "This sounds simple but it's extremely valuable to clients in that it allows them to budget before incurring any costs of delays," said Phil Messier, Founder and VP Product of Bopper. "Plus this is not information that you can just find on the internet. You need the space knowledge and we're happy to share that with our clients." Upon approval, the Bopper team then proceeds to contact all relevant rights holders to perform the clearing process. Bopper is a registered vendor with the world's largest agency groups in the world (WPP, Omnicom, IPG, Publicis, and Dentsu) and it maintains relationships with the subsidiary agencies and others throughout the world. Its licensing tools allow ad agencies and production staff to source music from recording artists and buy licensing rights directly from its web platform. It uses proprietary software algorithms to determine pricing in real-time, based on artist and usage data.

Founded in 2013, Bopper (FKA Apollo Music Store) is the only music platform built for the ad industry. The company streamlines the licensing of music by recording artists while making sure they are compensated fairly. A large number of world-class brands, such as Google, Apple, Perrier, Adidas, Volkswagen, Nike, Samsung, Amazon, Sony, Ford, and reputable advertising agencies, are among the company's clients. Details, testimonials and music are available at boppermusic.com/browse

