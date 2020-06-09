Music Company Supports Texas Businesses With a 90-Day Free Music Service

SEATTLE, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXTUNE MUSIC announces a program to support Texas Restaurants, Retailers, Hotels, Spas and Salons with 90 days of commercial-free streaming music licensed for business.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted businesses all across America. NEXTUNE stands in solidarity with the State of Texas by offering a fully licensed, free music service to help Texas businesses welcome back their customers.

Michael DuKane, NEXTUNE CEO, says:

"This is all about the successful reopening of our customer's businesses. Working with thousands of restaurants and retailers across North America, we understand the hardships many have endured. We're proud to offer our premier streaming music service "NEXTUNE CHANNELS" for all TEXAS businesses at no cost for 90 days. As an ASCAP, BMI and SESAC licensed service, we can save every business hundreds of dollars during this very critical time."

NEXTUNE offers 170 professionally curated music channels formatted for Restaurants, Retail Stores, Hotels, Spas and Salons. As part of the program, NEXTUNE is providing professionally produced "Safe and Healthy" CDC messages that businesses can insert into their music channels. These messages can highlight the priority a business places on their customer's health and safety. A business owner can also create their own special music mix and schedule channels to play at specific times of the day.

No special equipment or media player is required to take advantage of the program. Install the NEXTUNE Music App that is compatible with all Android and Apple mobile devices. The Music App is a full, featured web application for all playback and music management functions. There's no need for an Apple Store or Google Play account. To download NEXTUNE's Web App go to nextune.com.

Businesses can Sign-Up at NEXTUNE.COM using Promo Code "TEXAS". A business needs only to provide a name and address of where the music will play to get up and running. No credit card or commitment is required. Following the 90-day free service period, businesses may continue the service for an additional 90-day service period at $24.99 a month.

Media Contact

Natalie DuKane

Phone: (206) 319-5088

Email: [email protected]



SOURCE NEXTUNE MUSIC

