Music Creators Behind The Year's Chart-Toppers, Grammy Winners And Platinum Hits Set To Inspire At ASCAP "I Create Music" EXPO 2019: Ariana Grande-Collaborators Tommy Brown, Victoria Monet And Charles Anderson; 2019 Grammy 'Best R&B Song' Winner Joelle James; Latin Grammy Producer Of The Year Linda Briceño (Ella Bric); #1 Country Songwriters Ashley Gorley, Jon Nite And Darrell Brown + Many More

Additionally, a group of Grammy-nominees including six-time ASCAP Country Music Songwriter of The Year Ashley Gorley , musician and SuperPhone CEO Ryan Leslie and #1 country, dance and pop songwriter Darrell Brown return to EXPO to mentor, coach and advise up-and-coming music creators at their respective master sessions and feedback panels. More recent breakouts like Grammy winner Joelle James (Ella Mai's "Boo'd Up") and Grammy nom Jon Nite (#1s for Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert) will take to the stage to share the songs, stories and secrets behind their remarkable success. Boundary-breaking composer Pinar Toprak, the first woman to score a big-budget action feature ( Captain Marvel ) and Emmy-winning Bear McCreary ( Walking Dead, Battlestar Galactica ) will also be in the mix to share insights from their unique perspectives atop the film and television field. On top of all of these amazing music creators, a vast array of the industry's business leaders is set to participate at EXPO as well. A panel of the country's top female A&R executives - Dominique Dunn (Roc Nation), Jennifer Drake (Sony/ATV), Ericka Coulter (Epic) and Ashley Calhoun (Pulse Music Group) - will demystify their sector of the industry by answering questions like how a budding songwriter can best attract their attention. In addition, "America's Got Talent" producer Lindsay Rush will judge the annual EXPO Factor new artist showcase.

Also returning for its sixth year at EXPO is the "She Rocks" Showcase, presented by the Women's International Music Network. Female artists of all styles can apply for the opportunity to perform in front of industry experts, media representatives, artists, publishers and attendees at https://expo.ascap.com/page/1386424/get-heard.

The ASCAP "I Create Music" EXPO will take place May 2 - 4, 2019 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles. The conference attracts over 3,000 music creators for three days of panels, workshops, master classes, keynotes and one-on-one sessions with the industry's top hitmakers. It is the only music conference completely dedicated to music creation and what it takes to be a professional music creator today. ASCAP EXPO panelists participate because they want to give back to the next generation, and the feeling of community and giving back is authentic, infectious and inspirational. Many who come to the EXPO walk away saying that it is a life-changing experience. ASCAP EXPO will also be making many more panelist additions in the coming months.

For tickets and more information about the 14th annual ASCAP "I Create Music" EXPO visit: https://www.ascap.com/expo.

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers of every kind of music. ASCAP's mission is to license and promote the music of its members and foreign affiliates, obtain fair compensation for the public performance of their works and to distribute the royalties that it collects based upon those performances. ASCAP members write the world's best-loved music and ASCAP has pioneered the efficient licensing of that music to hundreds of thousands of enterprises who use it to add value to their business - from bars, restaurants and retail, to radio, TV and cable, to Internet, mobile services and more. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. With nearly 700,000 members representing more than 11.5 million copyrighted works, ASCAP is the worldwide leader in performance royalties, service and advocacy for songwriters and composers, and the only American performing rights organization (PRO) owned and governed by its writer and publisher members. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com, on Twitter and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook.

