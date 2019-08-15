Music Movement Announces Partnership with My Possibilities through $10,000 Donation

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Music Movement is a non-profit organization who develops and funds music-centric programs, scholarships and events to improve the lives of young people with Autism and learning differences and announced this week a partnership with My Possibilities and $10,000 donation to the charity.

My Possibilities is a for-cause organization in North Texas that provides continuing education and vocational training for adults with disabilities. Music Movement allocates 15% of their annual giving budget to programs that promote independent living.

"In our continued efforts to grow our Independent Living Programs, Music Movement is thrilled to announce our partnership with My Possibilities. We are kicking off our first program with a $10,000 grant to sponsor many Highly Important People "HipSters" to attend Camp Summit this September and beyond," says Stacie D'Agostino, Executive Director for Music Movement.

During Camp Summit, HipSters will enjoy swimming, games and outdoor recreation. It is a one-of-a-kind camp for individuals with disabilities where the emphasis is on the campers' abilities rather than their disabilities.

For more information about Music Movement or My Possibilities, please contact Stacie D'Agostino or visit:

https://www.music-movement.org/

https://mypossibilities.org/

About Music Movement:

Through grants, individual donations, corporate sponsorships and our charity concerts and golf tournaments, Music Movement is able to grow and sustain our core programs. A dedicated group of volunteers provide their time and skills to assist with the execution of our special fund-raising events. Our Board of Directors continues to expand with depth and talent. Each member provides unique assets to our organization and helps us positively impact the communities we serve.

About My Possibilities:

My Possibilities is a Plano-based for-cause organization that serves as the pioneering leader in vocational education for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities throughout North Texas. To learn more, visit: mypossibilities.org.

Charity Contact:

Stacie D'Agostino

stacie@music-movement.org

Media Contact:

Kristen Colby

kristen.colby@eventfulmarketer.com

SOURCE Music Movement

