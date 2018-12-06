Music on Demand - Global Markets to 2022: Apple, CBC/Radio-Canada, Deezer, iHeartMedia, Pandora Media, and Spotify are Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Music on Demand Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global music on demand market will register a CAGR of almost 12.37% by 2022.

One trend affecting this market is the emergence of multi-room streaming. According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the surge in subscription-based services. Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the free music access to users through modified apps.

The market appears to be concentrated due to the presence of a few companies. Factors such as the growing use of wearable technology and surge in subscription-based services will provide considerable growth opportunities to music on demand manufactures.

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Music streaming - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Radio on demand - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Individual users - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial users - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in the adoption of cloud services

Growing use of wearable technology

Emergence of multi-room streaming

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Apple

CBC/Radio-Canada

Deezer (subsidiary of Access Industries)

iHeartMedia

Pandora Media

Spotify

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q9wm94/music_on_demand?w=5

