Music on Demand - Global Markets to 2022: Apple, CBC/Radio-Canada, Deezer, iHeartMedia, Pandora Media, and Spotify are Dominating
The "Global Music on Demand Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global music on demand market will register a CAGR of almost 12.37% by 2022.
One trend affecting this market is the emergence of multi-room streaming. According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the surge in subscription-based services. Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the free music access to users through modified apps.
The market appears to be concentrated due to the presence of a few companies. Factors such as the growing use of wearable technology and surge in subscription-based services will provide considerable growth opportunities to music on demand manufactures.
Market Trends
Key Vendors
- Increase in the Adoption of Cloud Services
- Growing Use of Wearable Technology
- Emergence of Multi-Room Streaming
- Apple
- CBC/Radio-Canada
- Deezer
- iHeartMedia
- Pandora Media
- Spotify
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Music streaming - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Radio on demand - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Individual users - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Commercial users - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increase in the adoption of cloud services
- Growing use of wearable technology
- Emergence of multi-room streaming
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Apple
- CBC/Radio-Canada
- Deezer (subsidiary of Access Industries)
- iHeartMedia
- Pandora Media
- Spotify
