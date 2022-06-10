Music Streaming Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers |Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Comcast Corp.

Deezer SA

iHeartMedia Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Sony Corp.

Spotify Technology SA

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by End-User:

Individual Users:



Individual consumers' share of the music streaming industry will expand significantly during the projection period. Individual consumers are expected to have a large proportion of the global music streaming market during the projected period, owing to growing use of broadband infrastructure and mobile devices globally.



Commercial Users

Regional Market Outlook

North America will account for 44% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for music streaming. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the projected period, the enormous portfolio of music subscribers handled by music streaming service providers will assist the expansion of the music streaming market in the region.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends, Driving the Music Streaming Market

Market Driver:

The increase in mobile advertising spending is one of the primary elements driving the music streaming market's rise. One of the key driving causes for the rise of digital music is the rising adoption of smartphones and tablets around the world. Vendors also provide free mobile device download and streaming services. Mobile advertising is one of the most important sources of revenue for digital music service providers, which helps the music streaming market develop.

Market Challenge:

One of the major roadblocks to the music streaming market's growth is fierce competition and variable user preferences. Markets in emerging countries like India are extremely fragmented, with a large number of international and domestic companies. As a result, there is fierce competition among mobile app vendors, resulting in price wars. Because cost is one of the primary differentiating criteria for customers in these countries, pricing wars have a considerable negative impact on market growth.

Music Streaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.83% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 24.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.00 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Comcast Corp., Deezer SA, iHeartMedia Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sony Corp., and Spotify Technology SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

