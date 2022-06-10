Music Synthesizers Market size to grow by USD 62.9 Mn | Market research insights highlight growth of global music market as Key Driver | Technavio

The growth of global music market, growing popularity of hybrid synthesizers, and rise in demand for paraphonic synthesizers will offer immense growth opportunities. However, rise in demand for substitute products, growing preference for DIY synthesizers, increasing availability of pre-used music synthesizers will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Music Synthesizers Market Segmentation

The retail shops sector will gain a considerable proportion of the music synthesizers market. The availability of skilled employees who can provide correct information on the numerous music synthesizer devices on offer is a crucial aspect that contributes to the success of retail outlets. Customers are better able to make informed judgments based on product knowledge as a result of this.

Furthermore, improving economic conditions are encouraging retail sector growth in APAC and South America, among other places, as well as a growing number of multinational merchants looking for growth prospects.

As a result of the large number of retail locations in the worldwide music synthesizers industry, this distribution channel generates the most revenue.

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses.

Music Synthesizers Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our music synthesizers market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the continuous development of new products as one of the prime reasons driving the music synthesizers market growth during the next few years.

Music Synthesizers Market Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Allen & Heath Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Arturia Tous droits réservés

Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

Elektron Music Machines Mav AB

Focusrite Plc

KORG Inc.

Moog Music Inc.

Roland Corp.

Yamaha Corp.

Music Synthesizers Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist music synthesizers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the music synthesizers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the music synthesizers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of music synthesizers market vendors

Music Synthesizers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.33% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 62.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.43 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, South America, North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Allen & Heath Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Arturia Tous droits réservés, Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Elektron Music Machines Mav AB, Focusrite Plc, KORG Inc., Moog Music Inc., Roland Corp., and Yamaha Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for leisure products

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

3.5 COVID-19 impact and recovery of the market

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Distribution channel

5.3 Retail stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Retail stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Retail stores - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic and recovery by distribution channel segment

5.6 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type

6.3 Digital synthesizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Digital synthesizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Digital synthesizers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Analog synthesizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Analog synthesizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Analog synthesizers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Allen & Heath Ltd.

Exhibit 50: Allen & Heath Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Allen & Heath Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 52: Allen & Heath Ltd. - Key offerings

11.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 53: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 55: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Arturia Tous droits réservés

Exhibit 57: Arturia Tous droits réservés - Overview



Exhibit 58: Arturia Tous droits réservés - Product and service



Exhibit 59: Arturia Tous droits réservés - Key offerings

11.6 Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 60: Casio Computer Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Casio Computer Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Casio Computer Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 Elektron Music Machines Mav AB

Exhibit 63: Elektron Music Machines Mav AB - Overview



Exhibit 64: Elektron Music Machines Mav AB - Product and service



Exhibit 65: Elektron Music Machines Mav AB - Key offerings

11.8 Focusrite Plc

Exhibit 66: Focusrite Plc - Overview



Exhibit 67: Focusrite Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 68: Focusrite Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Focusrite Plc - Segment focus

11.9 KORG Inc.

Exhibit 70: KORG Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: KORG Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: KORG Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 Moog Music Inc.

Exhibit 73: Moog Music Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Moog Music Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Moog Music Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 Roland Corp.

Exhibit 76: Roland Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Roland Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 78: Roland Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 79: Roland Corp. - Key offerings

11.12 Yamaha Corp.

Exhibit 80: Yamaha Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Yamaha Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Yamaha Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 83: Yamaha Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Yamaha Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology



Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 88: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

