Music Synthesizers Market to Record a CAGR of 2.35%, North America to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The music synthesizers market is fragmented. Vendors are making use of growth strategies such as portfolio, product differentiation, and pricing to compete in the market. The market is marked by the presence of a large number of vendors. The leading companies are competing to increase their footprint in the global music synthesizers market. The competition in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to the rise in technological innovations. Established vendors are investing in developing, designing, planning, and expanding existing music synthesizers to maintain their positions in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Music Synthesizers Market 2022-2026

The music synthesizers market size is expected to grow by USD 65.16 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.35% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Music Synthesizers Market 2022-2026: Scope

The music synthesizers market report covers the following areas:

Music Synthesizers Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Alphabet Inc., Arturia, Audiotonix Ltd., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Clavia Digital Musical Instruments AB, Doepfer Musikelektronik GmbH, Elektron Music Machines Mav AB, Focusrite Plc, HYUNDAIYOUNGCHANG Co., KORG Inc., Kurzweil Music Systems, Moog Music Inc., Music Tribe Global Brands Ltd., Sequential LLC, Roland Corp., Synthtopia, teenage engineering ab, Waldorf Music GmbH, The Music Alliance, and Yamaha Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Music Synthesizers Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Type

Digital Synthesizers



Analog Synthesizers

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Music Synthesizers Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segments

The offline segment will be the biggest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Retail stores include brick-and-mortar stores such as music stores, which offer a wide array of music synthesizers. In addition, there are general music stores and specialized music stores in large cities. Such factors will fuel market growth in the coming years.

Music Synthesizers Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

North America will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the music synthesizers market in the region. However, the North American market will grow at a slower rate than other regions.

Music Synthesizers Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist music synthesizers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the music synthesizers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the music synthesizers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of music synthesizers market vendors

Music Synthesizers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 65.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.9 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Arturia, Audiotonix Ltd., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Clavia Digital Musical Instruments AB, Doepfer Musikelektronik GmbH, Elektron Music Machines Mav AB, Focusrite Plc, HYUNDAIYOUNGCHANG Co., KORG Inc., Kurzweil Music Systems, Moog Music Inc., Music Tribe Global Brands Ltd., Roland Corp., Sequential LLC, Synthtopia, teenage engineering ab, The Music Alliance, Waldorf Music GmbH, and Yamaha Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Digital synthesizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Analog synthesizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Alphabet Inc.

11.4 Arturia

11.5 Audiotonix Ltd.

11.6 Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

11.7 Elektron Music Machines Mav AB

11.8 Focusrite Plc

11.9 KORG Inc.

11.10 Moog Music Inc.

11.11 Roland Corp.

11.12 Yamaha Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

