MUSIC WORLD CUP® Appoints Rodney Jerkins as World Unity Ambassador

MUSIC WORLD CUP® World Unity Ambassador Program are visionaries in their profession. They are leaders who have earned the respect of their peers. They are true pioneers in their ambition to do good for humanity. Fahad Alhamrani, Chairman of the board, and co-founder of MUSIC WORLD CUP® said, "MUSIC WORLD CUP® is truly honored to have such an accomplished legend as Rodney Jerkins join its family of global ambassadors. The MUSIC WORLD CUP® World Unity Ambassadors are specifically selected in honor of their outstanding contribution to the global music community and for adding significant value to people's lives around the world. Rodney Jerkins, the man we have endearingly known as Dark Child, is a perfect example of global accomplishments, expertise, experience and alien-like talent. He embodies the complete package of a MUSIC WORLD CUP® World Unity Ambassador."