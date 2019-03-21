Musical Prodigy Zong Chiang's Album Fantastic Art Symphony Showcases a New Form of Art at Venice Exhibition

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zong Chiang, represented by JMS Music Studio, takes music and art to a new level at the 2019 Formosa Visits Venice ("Formosa a Venezia") exhibition. Opening on March 24, 2019 at the Palazzo Albrizzi in Venice, Italy, this artistic festival with the theme "Aesthetics of Life and Living" features paintings, installation art, sculptures and more. Invited as the youngest member of a group of 32 participating contemporary artists from Taiwan, Chiang showcases an exhibit completed in collaboration with Lee Shi-Chi, the iconic artist who helped modernize art in Taiwan. Entitled the Fantastic Art Symphony, the creation is a musical and artistic album inspired by Lee's famous paintings, complete with album art by the painter himself. Originally released in 2017, this album will be re-launched through the Venice exhibition and shared with the entire world.

Fantastic Art Symphony album re-launched through the 2019 Formosa Visits Venice ("Formosa a Venezia") artistic exhibition

Zong Chiang and Lee Shi-Chi represent two different generations of artists. Hailed as one of the youngest musical prodigies in Taiwan, 22-year-old Chiang began composing at the age of 10, and became the youngest-ever Chinese record producer at the age of 12. Known as a leading figure of modern art in Taiwan, Lee, in his 80s, has been recognized for showcasing traditional Chinese culture through modern abstract art. The Fantastic Art Symphony is an intersection of two lives — that of our young composer and a towering maestro of modern art. It is also a blending of art and music that creates a brand new type of album.

In the musical front, the Fantastic Art Symphony features a new rendition of Lee's favorite composition by Chiang — "The Great Renaissance." The rearrangement takes inspiration from Lee's works, illustrating in musical form the bold colors and metaphors in Lee's creations by combining classical symphony with modern electronic music. To bring out the strength and passion of Lee's art in his composition, Chiang invited the Shanghai String Orchestra to perform alongside with him, to celebrate the ingenious works of art gifted to the world by trailblazer Lee Shi-Chi.

The album art of Fantastic Art Symphony features three influential masterpieces by Lee, including two from his Orientations series of abstract paintings and his 1967 oil painting Untitled, which explores how colors of Chinese folk tradition (red, blue, and black) could be expressed through Op Art forms, in the geometrical shape of a color-wheel. In the eyes of young composer Chiang, Untitled perfectly encapsulates a soundscape of visuality created by overlaying the reflections of light on a CD surface over the foundations of a black vinyl record.

This new form of audio-visual art created through the connection of two artists from two different generations and two different artistic fields is captured in the Fantastic Art Symphony. Touched by the work of one another, Lee is reminded of his own odyssey through the spirit of "The Great Renaissance" and Chiang finds new meaning and inspiration in Lee's influential works. Art has brought these two artists together; a time-transcending friendship is formed via the effective powers of art. And now this power of art that transcends time and generations will be exhibited for the first time abroad in Venice through May 22, 2019, bringing the voices and creations of artists in Taiwan to an international audience, aiming to inspire through music and art.

