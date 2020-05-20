Musicians On Call And Hyundai Hope On Wheels Bring Award-Winning Recording Artists To Share Healing Through Music In Children's Hospitals Nationwide

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Musicians On Call (MOC), a nonprofit that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities, and Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a nonprofit committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer, are bringing smiles and welcome relief to patients and caregivers in children's hospitals across the country with Healing Through Music. Through the series, called Musicians On Call & Hyundai Hope On Wheels present Healing Through Music, national recording artists are delivering the healing power of music to patients and caregivers with surprise, once-in-a-lifetime virtual performances. Some of music's biggest artists volunteered with Musicians On Call and will be featured in the series, including Sia, Jason Derulo, Darius Rucker, JoJo, Lauren Alaina, Rachel Platten, Ally Brooke, Ingrid Michaelson, Fonseca, Lauren Daigle and more.

Over the next four weeks the series will surprise these brave individuals and teams with performances ranging from intimate one-on-one visits with their favorite artists to hundreds of individuals tuning in throughout the hospital. Videos from these performances will premiere on Musicians On Call's and Hyundai Hope On Wheels' social media accounts every day at 7 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday, in conjunction with hospital shift changes and the hour that citizens nationwide show their gratitude to caregivers.

More information about the series is available at www.musiciansoncall.org/healingthroughmusic and www.hyundaihopeonwheels.org/healing-through-music/. Follow the series on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube by following @musiciansoncall and @hyundaihopeonwheels.

"Hospital patients are currently facing higher levels of isolation and caregivers are pulling double duty with both their traditional roles and COVID-19 response. In such a stressful environment music can have a profound positive impact," said Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin. "With the support of Hyundai Hope On Wheels, and the help of many of Musicians On Call's compassionate artist supporters, it is our honor to share the healing qualities of music with the people who need it most and bring joy during strenuous days. We hope these performances will give these incredibly deserving patients and healthcare professionals some unforgettable moments to hold onto."

"For the last 22 years, Hyundai has partnered with children's hospitals nationwide to help kids fight cancer," said Scott Fink, Hyundai Hope On Wheels Chair, "Children battling cancer and other diseases can be in the hospital for extended periods of time and research shows that music has positive benefits during treatment. We are pleased to work with Musicians On Call to bring the healing power of music to children in hospitals across the country, especially during this period of increased stress and anxiety due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Musicians On Call & Hyundai Hope On Wheels present Healing Through Music uses the technology of MOC's Virtual Bedside Performance Program to connect artists directly with patients and caregivers. During this program, MOC Volunteer Musicians perform remotely for patients via live broadcasts through hospital closed-circuit TVs and in-home services. MOC expanded this program to serve more patients in need; currently, more than 15,000 people have enjoyed virtual performances during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more than 20 years MOC has used music to promote and complement the healing process with programs including the Bedside Performance Program, Virtual Bedside Performance Program and Music Pharmacy program. As the nation's leading provider of live music in hospitals, MOC's Bedside Performance Program and Virtual Program have reached more than 800,000 individuals and there are hospitals in all 50 states that share Music Pharmacies with their patients.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels, Hyundai's 501c(3) non-profit, has committed $4.3 million towards COVID-19 Drive-thru testing centers as well as providing testing kits and testing machines which have been in severely short supply.

About Musicians On Call (MOC)

Musicians On Call (MOC) is the nation's leading provider of live music in hospitals. For over 20 years MOC has brought live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities ranging from children's hospitals to adult facilities, VA hospitals and hospices. MOC has a vision of a world filled with the healing power of music and is expanding its Virtual Bedside Performance Program and Music Pharmacy program to serve the populations most in need during this pandemic, including hospital patients who are undergoing visitor restrictions, caregivers spending countless hours on the frontlines and elderly individuals who must remain at home. For more information on how Musicians On Call continues to share music's healing qualities during this global pandemic, visit www.musiciansoncall.org/covid-19.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels®

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing life-saving research and innovative treatments for the disease. HHOW is one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country, and primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded more than $171 million toward childhood cancer research in pursuit of a cure.

