Musician/Songwriter Michael Aloi Writes and Produces Touching Song Recorded by Own Daughter to Help Those Suffering Through Effects of Global Pandemic - 'Stop and Smell the Roses'

NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Singer/songwriter Michael Aloi (https://www.michaelaloimusic.com/) recently announced his latest musical project was an especially personal one. Written and recorded in collaboration with his youngest daughter Michelle, "Stop and Smell the Roses" is a poignant reminder that sometimes, even in the midst of great pain and despair, the only sane response is to pause and take in what beauty might be found in a single moment. Having worked a lifetime offering music and hope to hundreds of children and families, and with another daughter fighting as a nurse on the frontlines of the New York pandemic, Aloi produces music with the power and conviction that only experience can bring. "Stop and Smell the Roses" is now available on multiple platforms, and directly from Aloi at: www.TheRoseSong.com.

"This song is my first National release and the first that I have written to be sung by my youngest daughter, Michelle," Aloi said. "I worked with her remotely – from over a thousand miles away –. Just my words, her beautiful voice, and the understanding that we had to do something to help the countless thousands suffering from this pandemic. Those in isolation, in hospitals, the heart-sick families waiting to hear any shred of positive news, and so many tireless, frontline heroes like my oldest daughter, Lisa, an ER nurse at a major New York Hospital."

Performing since the age of five with the help and support of his widowed mother, Aloi is a professional musician with a distinguished career. Beginning as a solo artist, Aloi later performed with the band Rainbow, working a wide variety of major events, concerts and clubs for clients. Aloi is also an accomplished songwriter, having written his college graduation theme, "Tomorrow," which launched his "official" songwriting journey, where he later recorded songs at the famous Bleecker Street Studios in Greenwich Village and North Lake Studios in White Plains.

After the birth of his daughters, Aloi began writing and performing children's music. It was during that time he was able to work with top children's entertainers, like Raffi, eventually releasing two albums and a DVD, as well as writing a song for the Make-A-Wish Society entitled "If You Make a Wish." Aloi has a deep and abiding love in performing for special needs children. He formed a non-profit organization called Songs for Smiles to get other musicians across the U.S. interested in performing for local children's hospitals and in special-needs facilities.

Over the past few years his focus turned to country music after a successful showcase at the Blue Bird Café in Nashville, which eventually led to the writing of "Stop and Smell the Roses."

In honor of his other daughter, Lisa an ER Nurse and in solidarity with her NYPD husband , who recently developed cancer related to the 9/11 WTC collapse, Aloi will be donating a percentage of the profits from this recording of "Stop and Smell the Roses" to frontline nurses who have become ill or died from COVID-19.

"We gotta stop and smell the roses, before we run out of time.

We gotta close our eyes and dream: that everything's gonna be all right.

We gotta have faith, we gotta have love

and sometimes a little help from above.

We gotta stop and smell the roses, one more time…"

