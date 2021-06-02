Musick Peeler LLP Partner Nathan O'Malley Recognized As Global Leader in Arbitration

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan D. O'Malley , a Partner at Musick Peeler LLP's Los Angeles office, has been recognized as a Global Leader in Arbitration by Who's Who Legal.

From Zurich and Geneva to Abu Dhabi and Singapore, O'Malley has appeared in cases across the globe as head of the firm's International Litigation and Arbitration practice. "The practice of international arbitration involves transnational procedural norms and takes place within a legal framework that is different to that of domestic arbitration" O'Malley explains. His experience in the field includes acting in matters governed by the laws of various countries, including civil and common law jurisdictions and those that apply aspects of sharia law.

In addition to his work as counsel, O'Malley has also been appointed as an international arbitrator on multiple occasions by the ICC, the Permanent Court of Arbitration, the ICDR and in ad hoc matters constituted under the UNCITRAL Rules.

O'Malley's arbitration skills caught the attention of independent researchers at Who's Who Legal, a leading legal publication that annually identifies the most prestigious experts in business law. The publication quoted peers and clients of O'Malley in a special edition published on the award, who hailed his "superb international experience" and "ability to rapidly mobilize a small, high-powered team that is very effective."

"I have enjoyed working across borders and in different jurisdictions throughout my career," said O'Malley. "But really, we just go where our clients need us and I am thankful to them for giving me that opportunity."

