Musick Peeler Partner Laura McAvoy Honored as an Inspirational Women Award Nominee

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick Peeler LLP announced today that its Partner Laura K. McAvoy has been recognized as a nominee by Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing for its inaugural 'Inspirational Women Awards.'

"Laura is an immensely skilled lawyer and continually proves her ability to provide the firm's clients with the highest degree of strategy and service," said Managing Partner R. Joseph De Briyn.

McAvoy is a Partner in Musick Peeler's Ventura County office where she focuses in the areas of corporate, limited liability company and partnership counsel, oil and gas, real estate, estate planning, long range family management planning and trust administration, purchases and sales of businesses, and general business law.

McAvoy has served as general counsel to several New York Stock Exchange companies, focused in the oil and gas industry and real estate investment. She also served as general counsel to a large Ventura County based financial institution as well as a number of families in and outside of Ventura County whose assets have diversified over the generations into multiple types of businesses. She has extensive experience in estate planning and trust administration serving families with a broad range and size of assets. She also advises small and mid-sized distribution, agriculture and agricultural cooperatives, manufacturing and service companies.

An active member of the community, McAvoy has served as Chairman of the Board of the United Way of Ventura County, had various leadership positions in the founding of California State University Channel Islands, was a Founder of Ventura County Community Foundation and has served in various leadership roles for a variety of non-profits throughout Ventura County.

The 'Inspirational Women Forum & Awards' recognizes female business leaders in Los Angeles for their noteworthy success and accomplishments during the last 24 months. The virtual awards ceremony will be held on October 26, 2021 at 1pm. To learn more about the event, click here.

