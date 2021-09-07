Musick Peeler Partners Nathan O'Malley and Gabriel Duarte Named Legal Visionaries

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick Peeler LLP announced today that Los Angeles office Partner Nathan O'Malley and Ventura County office Partner Gabriel Duarte have been recognized as visionaries in Business of Law: Trends, Updates & Visionaries, a special feature published this week by L.A. Times B2B Publishing. The feature reports that attorneys were recognized for their contributions and leadership within their firm, the legal profession and the community at large.

"Gabriel and Nathan are outstanding attorneys as well as leaders in the legal profession and in the greater community," said Managing Partner R. Joseph De Briyn. "This honor is well deserved."

Mr. O'Malley focuses his practice on "advising and representing clients on legal matters related to cross-border business," the feature reports. "O'Malley works with a diverse clientele drawn from industries such as construction and engineering, renewable and conventional energy, medical, technology (IP), sports and entertainment, as well as manufacturing. As the head of the firm's International Litigation and Arbitration Practice, Mr. O'Malley frequently represents clients before international arbitral tribunals." In the past, he has acted in arbitrations seated in Geneva, Zurich, Amsterdam, Brussels, The Hague, Frankfurt, Singapore and Abu Dhabi, including disputes governed by both civil and common law, international conventions and Sharia legal principles.

Skilled in all estate planning tax-minimization techniques that clients require, Mr. Duarte draws upon firmwide resources in real estate, environmental law, tax, insurance and other areas to address all his clients' related issues. "When advising high-net-worth individuals and families on the planning and administration of multimillion-dollar trusts and estates, Gabriel R. Duarte provides strategic counsel to preserve clients' legacies and honor their wishes on transferring wealth to the next generation," says the special profile. "Appreciated as a clear communicator who easily connects across multiple generations, Mr. Duarte is particularly effective with the administration of sophisticated trusts, including those involving family offices and those invested heavily in real estate. His dual strengths in estate planning and post-death trust administration inform his counsel to trustees, prominent entrepreneurs and families." Additionally, Mr. Duarte represents corporate fiduciaries in administering complex trusts.

About Musick Peeler

Founded in 1954, MusickPeeler has offices in five major commercial centers across California with over 100 attorneys practicing in 16 disciplines. For more information, visit MusickPeeler.com.

