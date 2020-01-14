Musio is Exhibited at V&A Dundee Design Museum, Featuring on the Headline Page

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AKA (U.S. headquarters: AKASTUDY LIMITED, California, USA; AKA Corp. Japan: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Raymond Jung) will exhibit the English conversational AI robot "Musio" at the "Hello, Robot. Design Between Human and Machine" exhibition held at V&A Dundee Design Museum in the UK.

This exhibition will unravel the history of robots and deepen understanding from the exhibition of robots and panels that play an active role in various industries, from the relationship between human and robots to the impact on our lives.

AKASTUDY LIMITED

In addition, in the actual exhibition, not only the fields of design and art but also robots used in homes, nursing care, industry, computer games, media installations, movies and literature – more than 200 different forms of robots can be discovered.

V&A Dundee is looking forward to seeing visitors from all over the world, as well as getting to know robots and cutting-edge robotics from all over the world. According to Raymond Jung, the CEO of AKA, this exhibition would provide an opportunity to introduce Musio further to Europe and the world. Musio has been used in English learning classes at more than 100 schools and academies in Japan. AKA is embarking on bringing Musio to the China and Korea market in 2020.

About Musio

Musio is a reliable English language learning partner who can communicate in conversational English. The main English learning functions include a chat mode that allows natural English conversation practices, a tutor mode that allows users to learn English according to the level and purpose using designated teaching materials, and an Edu mode for more systematic English study for vocabulary, phrases, and sentences with role-play and pronunciation check abilities.

Exhibition "Hello, Robot. Design Between Human and Machine"

Period: November 2, 2019 (Sat)- February 9, 2020 (Sun)

(Sat)- (Sun) Opening hours: 10: 00-17: 00

Closed days: December 25 and 26

and 26 Venue: V&A Dundee (https://www.vam.ac.uk/dundee)

Address: Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ

Price: £ 6-12 (see below for details)

https://www.vam.ac.uk/dundee/exhibitions/hello-robot

Organizer: V&A Dundee

Cooperation: Vitra Design Museum, MAK Applied Art Museum, Ghent Design Museum

Official site:https://www.vam.ac.uk/dundee/exhibitions/hello-robot

About AKA

AKA is headquartered in the United States and has been developing the artificial intelligence engine Muse and the artificial intelligence robot Musio based on that engine for the past several years. In 2020, AKA has decided to officially start business in China and Europe, as two of the biggest markets for Musio.

