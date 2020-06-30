Muslim Democratic Caucus of Texas: The Annexation of Palestinian Territory is not acceptable; Israeli Human Rights violations must end in Palestine

DALLAS, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muslim Democratic Caucus of Texas and our co-sponsors invite members of the media to the following:

What: A Press Conference will be held on Wednesday July 1st When: At 2:00 PM on July 1st, 2020. Address: 13111 N. Central EXPY, suite 380, Dallas Tx 75243



Contact: Morjan Al Taweel: [email protected]

Syed Hassan: [email protected]



Host: Muslim Democratic Caucus of Texas



Co-Sponsors: Council for American and Islamic Relations (CAIR); Dallas Peace and Justice Center; Dallas Palestine Coalition; American Muslims For Palestine-Dallas; Dallas Anti-war Committee; Dallas Alliance Against Racism And Police Repression (DAARPR); Dallas Palestine Coalition; PACT; Party For Socialism And Liberation.

The annexation plan of Palestinian land by the Israeli government is the most offensive and greatest level of escalation which poses a catastrophic threat to the Middle East peace. The expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem are flagrant violations of international norms, UN resolutions and calls from the World Community for condemnation. This new offensive against Palestinian people is ending the possibilities for a long sought two state solution and any peace in the Middle East.

The occupation, land annexation, the wall, and the expansion of illegal settlements on Palestinian land undermine any chance for peace and the viability of a future Palestinian state by fragmenting and destroying the contiguity of the land within the 1967 borders.

The annexation plan changes facts in violation of signed and longstanding agreements between the Palestinians and the Israelis mediated by successive US administrations. It effectively constitutes an aggression on the Palestinian People's inalienable rights, perpetuates violence, highlights racism, injustice and blatantly undermines basic Palestinian human rights.

Yossi Klein expressing his opinion on June 24, 2020, in the Daily Haaretz wrote, "The idea of the annexation is racism; discriminating between the superior and the inferior. The racism virus can't be destroyed with hand sanitizer, it's more dangerous and resistant than the coronavirus, it adapts quickly to heat and humidity, and it's very contagious. You won't believe how many racism carriers walk among us; you'd be amazed how many confirmed cases there are."

61% of the West Bank is currently under Israeli control. The Israeli settler population in the West Bank has more than doubled since 2000 to more than 750,000. The Netanyahu government has exacerbated this situation by constructing 2,000 or more new settlements units each year.

Palestinian families have been separated logistically from one another and from their livelihood. The lives of men, women and children suffer perpetual violence. The Israeli Military has constructed checkpoints and concrete barriers blocking pathways between Palestinian neighborhoods. These drastic measures have obliterated the Palestinian's historical background, society and freedom.

The overwhelming majority of the international community agrees that the most effective and feasible way to guarantee both Palestinian human rights and Israel's security is through the creation of a Palestinian state in the Occupied Territories.

Without the possibility of a two-state solution, Israel will either become a full-fledged apartheid state or a dangerously unstable binational state.

