Must-Attend Interactive Cannabis Conference Hits Miami, August 24-26

MIAMI, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Cannabis Conference & Expo (USCC) is hosting the first in a series of empowering conferences committed to growing an ambitious and powerful community of cannabis advocates.

The 2018 U.S. Cannabis Conference & Expo will be hosted at Miami's Hyatt Regency hotel and will be open to everyone and anyone - no medical cannabis card required. This will be a unique and inclusive environment for businesses looking to grow in an unpredictable industry and for Florida residents looking to understand and incorporate cannabis therapy into their lives.

"The opportunity to establish yourself so early in this burgeoning and exploding industry and to increase your success by attending such an inclusive event is a phenomenal win, whether you're a business, patient, or an entrepreneur," stated Brandy Shapiro of Milestone Trade Shows, the visionary company bringing USCC to reality.

Cannabis lifestyle brand DOMMlife is powering the conference by fostering an ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs to learn first-hand from industry insiders on the latest innovations and emerging trends.

Suterra, a health-driven community and dispensary group, will be sparking conversations that have been rocking the industry for the past year, and nurturing countless opportunities for valuable face-to-face time with inspirational thought leaders.

Here's what to expect at the largest Florida cannabis event of the year.

Mega-Yacht After Party

After dark, the networking goes nautical aboard a $40 million dollar, 225-foot mega-yacht in Miami's Biscayne Bay.

Friday Evening: Cruise the bay in lavish luxury to talk cannabis and sip cocktails with industry leaders at the High Seas party.

Saturday Evening: The boat bashes continue in epic style with the High Tide extravaganza and the Miami Honorary Cannabis Business Awards, where guests will celebrate the people's choice for the industry's biggest risk-takers and change-makers.

Friday, Kicking Off the Expo

Chloe Villano, veteran consultant to hundreds of cannabis companies and Founder and President of Clover Leaf University, will kick off the conference with a Clover Leaf University Training, teaching attendees how to break into the billion-dollar cannabis industry.

Physician Training and Certification Program: On Friday afternoon, Florida physicians can sign up to learn about medical marijuana and become MMJ certified to prescribe.

Patient Cards: Miracle Leaf will have a medical doctor at the conference for people to quickly and easily get their Medical Marijuana Cards.

USCC Keynote Speakers are a gathering of industry titans who will educate and enlighten with their vast knowledge.

Andrew DeAngelo , Co-Founder of Oakland's Harborside Health Center, will deliver Saturday's keynote. In his address, "Let it grow: How to Navigate and Succeed in the Florida Market," Andrew will share all the experience and insight he gleaned through building the world's largest dispensary.

, Co-Founder of Harborside Health Center, will deliver Saturday's keynote. In his address, "Let it grow: How to Navigate and Succeed in the Florida Market," Andrew will share all the experience and insight he gleaned through building the world's largest dispensary. Keith Stroup , Founder of NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws), will give Sunday's keynote on responsible adult use.

, Founder of NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws), will give Sunday's keynote on responsible adult use. Aaron Smith , Co-Founder of The National Cannabis Industry Association, the largest trade association representing legal cannabis businesses in the U.S., will discuss how to advance the industry on a national level.

Other enlightening USCC Expo sessions will explore marketing hacks for business owners, cooking tips for consumers, pain management for patients, and many other highly useful tips and fantastic business opportunities. Experts will also discuss the changing regulatory landscape and its impact on entrepreneurs.

Between workshops, participants can browse the conference's very interactive exhibit space while learning about new-to-market products and services that are redefining the cannabis industry.

Click here to register for the USCC Expo in Miami.



See the full Miami Expo agenda here.

Save the date for the USCC Expo in Phoenix, Arizona on October 4-6, 2018.

Journalists can register to attend the Miami conference free of charge by contacting Brandy Shapiro at brandy@milestonetradeshows.com or (954) 309-5578.

To learn more about the next U.S. Cannabis Conference + Expo in Phoenix, Arizona (October 4-6), please visit https://www.usccexpo.com/phoenix2018-agenda/.

About the U.S. Cannabis Conference + Expo: educate engage empower

The U.S. Cannabis Conference & Expo is powered by DOMMlife and presented by Surterra.

U.S. Cannabis Conference and Expo series brings together business leaders and professionals from around the globe. Thought-provoking presentations and discussions will entertain, enlighten, and inspire the evolution and impact of the cannabis industry of tomorrow. Learn from industry thought leaders about the future of the cannabis market. Gain insights from U.S. Cannabis Conference and Expo on how the industry is evolving to meet the changing landscape. Hear from pioneers and rulebreakers that changed the future, simply by thinking differently.

DOMMlife has created an ingenious ecosystem that combines shared workspace, spa treatments, salon services, café treats, and Medical Marijuana Delivery (MMD) in in a perfect convergence of work productivity, relaxation, and health for the person and soul.

Founded in 2014, Surterra Wellness is one of the fastest growing and leading medical cannabis companies in the U.S. With licenses in Florida and Texas, Surterra is currently expanding into new state markets across the country as it builds the industry's broadest portfolio of brands trusted by patients.

Contact: Brandy Shapiro, (954) 309-5578, Brandy@MilestoneTradeShows.com

