Must-Have Tools For College Exam Prep From Casio

DOVER, N.J., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students around the country are seeking a bright future through preparing to take college entrance exams. Dedication, proper planning and a positive attitude are essential for exam prep and test-taking, but having the right tools is just as important. Whether taking the PSAT, SAT or ACT, excelling on college entrance exams this year can significantly improve one's college application. Confidently prepare with Casio 's all-in-one web-based mathematics resources and full portfolio of graphing and scientific calculators authorized for use during testing.

fx-991EX Scientific Calculator

The fx-991EX is a high-performance scientific calculator featuring 12 different apps and super-fast calculation for high-stakes testing and advanced mathematics. It boasts a high-resolution LCD screen to increase the amount of information displayed including spreadsheets with up to five columns and 45 rows for a maximum of 170 data items. The natural textbook display allows for mathematical equations and formulas to be displayed just as they would in a student's textbook. This solar-powered scientific calculator can do much more than a classic scientific calculator and comes in a sleek case with a textured carbon fiber-like design on the front panel and is available for a MSRP of $19.99.

fx-9750GIII PRIZM Graphing Calculator

Casio's all-in-one fx-9750GIII PRIZM Graphing Calculator brings mathematics to life with user-friendly capabilities for high school students and beyond. It leverages a new natural display feature for 2D-templates for fractions, roots and other functions to appear on the screen as they are written in the textbook. The fx-9750GIII includes an improved keypad for fractions, standard-to-decimal conversion and scientific notation, as well as expanded menu options for programs and capabilities including Exam Mode, Spreadsheet, Python, Probability Simulator, Geometry and Physium, which enables users to easily reference the periodic table. Casio's fx-9750GIII is available for a MSRP of $59.99.

ClassPad.net

Ideal for college entrance exam prep and complementing the fx-9750GIII, Casio offers ClassPad.net , a free, all-in-one, web-based mathematics tool geared for K-12 mathematics and beyond. This software offers webinars, video tutorials, and online activities customized for middle/high school grade levels. It also includes assessment solutions for companies involved in large and small scale national or state testing and can be customized as desired to meet any integration needs. The software is designed to be equally usable by keyboard/mouse and touch-based platforms, and its interactive features menu enables students and teachers to draw geometry figures freehand and input calculations as they would on real scratch paper.

Students can sign up for a free ClassPad.net account here . To check out Casio's additional remote learning educational resources, please click here .

For additional information on Casio's full portfolio of calculators and please visit www.CasioEducation.com .

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com .

