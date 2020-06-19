Mustard & YG Announce Equity Stake In LA-Based Fishbone Seafood Restaurant

"I met one of the owners at a gas station, and he told me we should do business," says 4Hunnid artist YG. "I called Mustard and told him about the opportunity, and he was ready to go." Mustard, who was born and raised in Baldwin Village, explains why it was so vital for him and YG to give back to South LA right from the start. "COVID-19 has hit Black and Brown communities the hardest," stated the 10 Summers CEO. "YG and I have not forgotten where we come from and feel a duty to support those who are less fortunate and have been our biggest supporters from the beginning."

To celebrate the second annual "Mustard Day" and honor Juneteenth, Mustard and YG have partnered with Postmates to give back to their community by delivering $100,000 of meals. Only on June 19, $50,000 worth of free meals will be delivered to residents around the city within the delivery radius. Participating Fishbone locations will offer two free and healthy options to select from: The Mustard Plate (Grilled Shrimp and Filet Sole with Sautéed Veggies) and the YG Plate (Grilled Filet Sole with Sautéed Veggies.) To order, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android. Only on June 19, the selected free meal discount will automatically be applied to the Postmates order. The free meal offer is valid for one meal per order while supplies last.

Additionally, $50,000 in meals will be delivered to several community organizations around Los Angeles through the next week, including A New Way of Life, Hollywood Food Coalition, Midnight Mission, Watts Empowerment Center, Upward Bound House and five St. John's Well Child and Family clinics.

In 2019, Los Angeles honored Mustard by declaring June 19 "Mustard Day" to recognize the significant commitment and support he has provided to his South LA hometown. Nationally, June 19 is known as Juneteenth and commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States and is an important day to highlight Black voices and Black-owned businesses.

Postmates is a leader in on-demand food delivery. The platform gives customers access to the most selection of merchants in the US with more than 600,000 restaurants and retailers available for delivery and pickup, many of which are exclusive to Postmates. The market leader in Los Angeles and markets across the southwest, Postmates covers 80% of US households, across all 50 states. Customers can get free delivery on all merchants by joining Postmates Unlimited, the industry's first subscription service. Learn more or start a delivery by downloading the app or visiting www.postmates.com.

Fishbone Seafood is a fast food fish seafood restaurant and market, featuring a southern style service of seafood specialties. Fried and grilled selections of fish, shrimp, and oysters, reminiscing memories of the popular Friday Fish Fry's that once drew families together throughout the South. We are dedicated to serving freshly prepared seafood at reasonable prices, while offering the best dining experience in the industry. We work hard to make sure that these values shine through in every customer experience. We've had over 40 years to perfect our recipe for success, which combines great food and great value with even better service. We provide the freshest seafood available, both in the restaurant and in the market to take home. We offer salmon, catfish, red snapper, and fresh shrimp, just to name a few. Fishbone Seafood has created the standard for quality and freshness in the seafood restaurant businesses.

