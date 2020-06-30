Mustela® Proves 'Less is More' with New Organic Essentials for the Whole Family

Formulated with organic olive oil sourced from family-owned groves in the South of France, the olives undergo a cold-pressed extraction process to maximize potency and skin-nourishing properties. In addition, the products are enriched with soothing ingredients including organic aloe vera and organic sunflower oil. Along with researchers from parent company Expanscience Laboratories, Mustela developed the collection in partnership with parents, midwives, pharmacists and an NGO, ensuring it is safe enough to use on babies and effective enough to be used by mom, dad, and older children, too. Think of this as your family's skin care edit.

"As a B-Corporation Certified company, this collection is in keeping with our commitment to reduce our carbon footprint to zero by the year 2030. It has been specifically designed to be environmentally conscious inside and out, and we're thrilled to introduce this collection to sustainably-minded consumers who share our core values," says Catherine D'Aragon, General Manager North America.

As part of their ongoing commitment, Mustela has removed all cartons and secondary packaging to minimize their environmental footprint. The cleansing formulas are biodegradable and all of the packaging is made from sustainably-sourced sugar cane. In addition, three of the products meet EWG VERIFIED™ criteria for ingredient safety and transparency.

Organic Cleansing Gel with Olive Oil and Aloe (SRP $ 16.99)

A sulfate-free hair and body wash that cleans skin without stripping it of natural oils. Gentle enough for sensitive skin types and can be used by the entire family.

Organic Micellar Water with Olive Oil and Aloe (EWG VERIFIED™) (SRP $17.99)

Formulated with only 8 ingredients, Micellar Water gently cleans the face, hands and body. Plus, there's no need to rinse. Safe for babies and effective enough to remove makeup on adults.

Organic Hydrating Cream with Olive Oil and Aloe (EWG VERIFIED™) (SRP $14.99)

A lightweight, yet restorative cream for face and body. Leaves baby and adult skin soft, supple and hydrated.

Diaper Cream with Olive Oil and Aloe (EWG VERIFIED™) (SRP $11.99)

An easy to apply formula, leaves a protective layer on the skin to soothe at every diaper change and diminish redness. Formulated without dye and won't stain cloth diapers or clothing.

About Mustela®Mustela® draws upon its 70 years of dermatological expertise, decades of research and knowledge about the physiology of the skin to create innovative skincare products for babies, children and new and expecting mothers. Mustela® is committed to skin health and uses safe, effective, and natural ingredients in its products, sourcing an average of 95% of ingredients from their natural origins. All products are dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic, eco-friendly and will never include any questionable ingredients such as parabens, phthalates, or phenoxyethanol. Mustela® is also committed to a policy of Corporate Social Responsibility. In 2018, the company became B-Corp Certified, thereby confirming its continued path towards a positive and committed CSR, fueled by a strong social mission.

