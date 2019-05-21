Mutare's Elizabeth Burton Named to CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel List

CRN editors choose recipients from a multitude of channel leadership applicants and select the final honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

Elizabeth is Vice President of Marketing at Mutare, where she collaborates with others to create compelling stories that link product innovations to customer pain points, and drive customer preference through strategic channel partners. She has 20 years of experience as a change agent, building best-in-class marketing organizations to grow revenue for leading global companies across multiple industries.

"Since joining Mutare, Elizabeth has taken a leadership role in working collaboratively across the company to transform our brand and streamline our product portfolios," said Chuck French, Chief Growth Officer at Mutare. "These changes directly benefit our channel partners and equip them with the marketing support and tools they need to grow revenue with Mutare. We're excited to continue working with our channel partners to provide next generation, unified messaging solutions."

"CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions in their field," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are proud to honor their achievements."

The 2019 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC .

About Mutare

For three decades, Mutare has been empowering organizations to re-imagine a better way to connect with each other. Through transformative digital voice and text messaging solutions, Mutare makes communications with colleagues, customers and prospects simple, secure and effective.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Copyright ©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

