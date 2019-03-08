Mutual Materials to Open a New Concept Design Showroom in Downtown Portland, Oregon

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual Materials, the locally-owned Pacific Northwest supplier of masonry and hardscape products, today announces the near completion of a new design showroom in downtown Portland, OR. Anticipated to be open by the end of March 2019, this showroom marks a milestone step for Mutual Materials in servicing design professionals such as architects, interior designers, landscape designers or homeowners in the area.

Portland, OR is getting a Mutual Materials design showroom. Coming Soon! Design Showroom for Masonry and Hardscapes. Mutual Materials is coming to downtown Portland, OR. Mutual Materials new Portland Showroom will be in the Leland James Building in the bustling Slabtown neighborhood of Portland, OR.

The new Mutual Materials Portland Showroom will feature a modern storefront with samples and rotating displays of products such as stone veneer, brick, Slimbrick®, concrete masonry and hardscapes. The space is designed to include a private meeting room where homeowners, interior designers, architects and landscape designers can meet to plan projects with a library of product samples nearby.

In contrast to a typical Mutual Materials branch located in the suburbs with pallets of products ready for pickup, this new showroom will not stock product onsite but can provide samples and place orders for local delivery or pickup at a nearby branch location. The Portland Showroom will be the sixth location open to the public for Mutual Materials within Oregon, and the first location within the downtown area.

With convenient transit access in the trending Slabtown area of downtown Portland, this new Mutual Materials showroom is readily accessible to busy professionals such as architects and designers who may want to bring their clients in for private consultations or a materials review. The neighborhood is also well suited to meet clients over coffee or lunch as Slabtown is a vibrant, high-density neighborhood with restaurants, coffee shops, bars, housing, offices and public green spaces.

"One of the things we love about the Slabtown area of Portland is that the neighborhood itself is a real-world showroom of our products," notes Kendall Anderegg, President of Mutual Materials. "In a quick walk around the neighborhood people may see Mutual Materials brick in colors of red, brown, black and white incorporated into modern and classic building designs."

The address of the Mutual Materials new Portland Showroom is suite 103 within the new Leland James Center, located at 2175 NW Raleigh Street, Portland, OR 97210. Scheduled showroom opening is near the end of March, with a Grand Opening event taking place in late April. www.mutualmaterials.com

