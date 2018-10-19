Mutual of America Announces 10 Recipients of 2018 Community Partnership Award

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America announced the recipients of its 2018 Community Partnership Award, which annually honors the outstanding contributions that nonprofit organizations, in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations, make to society.

"All of the 2018 honorees are leaders in society, creating innovative and effective solutions to help those in need," said John R. Greed, Chairman, President and CEO of Mutual of America. "Through the Community Partnership Award, Mutual of America is proud to recognize, support and help extend the reach of these vital partnerships."

This year's recipient of the Governor Hugh L. Carey Award, presented to the national award-winning program, is the Baltimore City Deconstruction Project. Humanim's pioneering collaboration with the Baltimore City Housing and the Office of Sustainability, U.S. Forest Service, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, and Room & Board, is helping transform once-blighted blocks of dilapidated, vacant houses in Baltimore's inner city into thriving green space. They're doing this, not by clogging landfills with demolition debris, but by hiring and training local residents, many who were formerly incarcerated, to take apart these buildings, piece-by-piece, and then salvaging bricks and boards for resale.

Each 2018 recipient is delivering solutions to critical challenges facing our country, including providing services to veterans and families experiencing homelessness, as well as addressing issues ranging from education to gun violence to job skills training.

Governor Hugh L. Carey Award Recipient

Baltimore City Deconstruction Project (Humanim, Inc., Baltimore, MD )

Honorable Mention Award Recipients

Merit Finalist Award Recipients

Since 1996, the Community Partnership Award has recognized 230 partnerships from cities and towns across America. To watch videos of all of the national award-winning programs, visit the Mutual of America Foundation Community Partnership Award channel on YouTube.

About Mutual of America

Mutual of America has specialized in providing retirement products and related services to organizations and their employees, as well as individuals, for over 70 years. As a mutual company, we do not have stockholders and are not publicly traded. We operate solely for the benefit of our customers, managing the Company for their long-term interest, rather than for the short-term demands of stockholders.

Mutual of America is a leading provider of retirement products, offering personalized service at a competitive price to help plan participants and individuals build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Integrity, prudence, and reliability are the values that have guided us since our inception and that continue to serve us well. For more information, please visit us at mutualofamerica.com.

SOURCE Mutual of America

Related Links

https://www.mutualofamerica.com

