Mutual of America Continues Women's History Month Celebration with Focus on Saving for a Financially Secure Future

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America is continuing to celebrate Women's History Month throughout March by offering educational resources and events designed to empower women to save more for retirement and prepare for a financially secure future.

"It's well known that women face certain financial headwinds that can make it difficult for them to save sufficiently for retirement," said Lisa Loughry, Senior Vice President of National Accounts at Mutual of America. "For example, they have longer life expectancies and generally earn less, on average, than men over the course of their careers. But even with these and other challenges, there are proactive steps women can take to boost their retirement prospects and gain ground."

To help address these and other factors, the Company created a "Women and Saving" special section at mutualofamerica.com and available through its social media channels. Helpful articles highlight topics ranging from ways to make the most of an employer-sponsored retirement savings plan to managing finances when taking care of multiple generations to developing a sound plan for balancing saving and spending. In addition, the Company is conducting "Women and Retirement" webinar presentations throughout the month and beyond for clients and their employees.

About Mutual of America

Mutual of America is a leading provider of retirement and investment services. We offer personalized service at a competitive price to help retirement plan participants and individuals build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Integrity, prudence and reliability are the values that have guided us since our inception in 1945 and that continue to serve us and our customers well. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com and connect with us via Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

