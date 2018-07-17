Mutual of Omaha Announces New Medicare Advantage Plans for San Antonio-Area Seniors with Value-Based Care Leader Lumeris

OMAHA, Neb. and ST. LOUIS, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of Omaha, in collaboration with value-based care leader Lumeris, will launch new Medicare Advantage (MA) plans to serve the growing senior population in greater San Antonio.

The plans, which will be available in 2019 pending regulatory approval, will provide members in-network access to all the hospitals and outpatient centers within Tenet's Baptist Health System (BHS), as well as physicians affiliated with Baptist Integrated Physician Partners (BIPP). The collaboration also enables expansion to other Tenet markets in future years.

BHS is one of the largest healthcare providers in the San Antonio area, with six acute care hospitals and 120 patient access points. BHS has significant experience in value-based care and population health management through its accountable care organization and its clinically integrated network, BIPP, which includes more than 2,000 patient access points.

"We are pleased to work together with Mutual and Lumeris on the launch of this new plan, and we look forward to collaborating on efforts to provide high-quality, affordable care to the growing senior community in San Antonio," said Clint Hailey, chief managed care officer for Tenet Healthcare.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, one in three people with Medicare are currently enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan. In the San Antonio market, those numbers are even higher than the national average, with 42 percent of Medicare beneficiaries currently enrolled in MA plans.

"As we strive to respond to customer needs and offer a meaningful suite of senior health solutions, we're excited to introduce a new and innovative Medicare Advantage plan to San Antonio's almost 400,000 seniors," said Amber Rinehart, Mutual of Omaha senior vice president of senior health solutions. "Tenet and Baptist Health System share our commitment to helping seniors lead longer, healthier, more productive lives by focusing on top-quality care and wellness."

Mutual and Lumeris will lead efforts to market the plan to area seniors, manage the day-to-day health plan operations and work in concert with BHS to accelerate the transition to value-based care. The collaborative effort will follow Lumeris' proven value-based model that emphasizes a true cooperative approach between patients, providers and payers to achieve quality, affordable care.

"It is clear that value-based care is the future of healthcare, not only for financial sustainability but because it's the right thing to do," said Jeff Carroll, executive director of health plans at Lumeris. "The challenge is getting there. It's important to break down the old barriers between patients, providers and payers and replace them with a spirit of collaboration that ensures everyone's goals are aligned. We are pleased that we're moving forward with Baptist Health System to help them drive better health outcomes for seniors in greater San Antonio while lowering costs and improving patient and physician satisfaction."

Medicare Advantage plans are private companies that contract with Medicare to provide health care benefits to Medicare beneficiaries. Medicare Advantage plans provide Medicare-covered services as well as additional benefits not traditionally covered by Medicare Parts A and B, including prescription drug coverage.

Founded in 1909, Mutual of Omaha is a Fortune 500 organization offering a variety of insurance, banking and financial products for individuals, businesses and groups throughout the United States. In the individual market, Mutual is a leader in the Medicare Supplement, life, long-term care, disability and annuity lines. The company also offers a portfolio of employee benefit and retirement solutions. With $8 billion in assets, Mutual of Omaha Bank is a full-service bank providing financial solutions to individuals and businesses across the United States. For more information about Mutual of Omaha, visit www.mutualofomaha.com.

Lumeris is a value-based care managed services operator for health systems and providers seeking extraordinary clinical and financial outcomes. Recognized nationally by KLAS in 2018 for Value-Based Care Managed Services, Lumeris aligns providers and payers across populations with technologies, processes, behaviors and information to achieve high-quality, cost-effective care with satisfied consumers — and engaged physicians. It was the third straight year Lumeris received the distinguished Best in KLAS award. For the past twelve years, Lumeris with Essence Healthcare, its inaugural client and learning laboratory with more than 65,000 Medicare members in Missouri and Illinois, has received 4.5- to 5-Star Ratings from the CMS and produced the highest consumer and physician satisfaction scores in the industry along with significantly better clinical outcomes and lower costs. For more information, go to www.lumeris.com.

