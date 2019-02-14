Mutual Underwriters goes live with CodeObject's InsuranceEnterprise in the Cloud for Managing Business Owners and Commercial Property Products

MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeObjects Inc. announces that Mutual Underwriters, LLC. a company dedicated to the development and distribution of commercial lines, personal lines, and niche business insurance products, is the latest company to launch InsuranceEnterprise as a strategic insurance platform to help grow their business. InsuranceEnterprise gives Mutual Underwriters the benefits of streamlined policy processing from quote to renewal, and a powerful rating and rules engine that enables complex products to be deployed and maintained allowing them to capitalize on emerging revenue opportunities.

Mutual Underwriter's strategy to rapidly grow their business by managing products for multiple insurance carriers in multiple states presented major challenges when searching for a core system platform. "Many of the existing core insurance system are unable to offer the agility we needed to pursue these opportunities. The cost to modify products and enhance the systems was much too large and required significant operating expense. We needed a solution supporting our goal of running a lean organization", said Sean Murray, Managing Director of Mutual Underwriters, LLC.

"InsuranceEnterprise in the cloud maximizes our operating efficiencies and improves speed to market. By virtue of being fully cloud-enabled using Amazon Web Services, Insurance Enterprise reduces our IT infrastructure and management costs. In addition, the CodeObjects team is very knowledgeable and is as dedicated to our success as we are." said Murray.

CodeObjects cloud solutions are designed for business users with rules-based framework that enables flexibility, configurability and efficiency for better, more profitable business. The configurability allows updates and new product launches across multiple jurisdictions to meet the changing needs of the marketplace.

"Customers like Mutual Underwriters are under increasing market pressure to launch products and provide efficient and compliant solutions while controlling costs," said Anil Annadata, CEO of CodeObjects. InsuranceEnterprise is built to optimize processes. The solutions allow customers to leverage data across a dispersed set of integrated endpoints to implement a consistent, repeatable approach to product management and policy processing. Rules based workflows, product inheritance, rate testing harness, and a library of ancillary services bundled with the solution, are just a few of the components that allow customers like Mutual Underwriters introduce process improvements on a continuous basis. "We are very pleased with the results of our work with Mutual Underwriters and look forward to helping them continue to grow their business."

About Mutual Underwriters, LLC.

Headquartered in Noblesville, IN, U.S., Mutual Underwriters was formed by insurance veterans with the purpose of bringing together all the elements needed to assist the mutual insurance community with the development and distribution of personal lines, commercial lines, and program or niche business – from underwriting support to state-of-the-art technology, strategic creativity, and capital strategies.

About CodeObjects

CodeObjects is a P&C insurance software provider with the mission of leveling the competitive playing field for mid-size insurance carriers. CodeObjects offers configurable insurance process management solutions running in the cloud, enabling quick and easy deployment. CodeObjects' process management solutions support the insurance enterprise by going beyond the core of policy, billing, rating and claims, and also delivering built-in business intelligence and all the ancillary touch points. For additional information on CodeObjects and its product and service offerings, visit http://www.codeobjects.com.

Media Contact:

Anthony Peccerillo

VP, Product Marketing

CodeObjects, Inc.

203.906.8590

209418@email4pr.com

SOURCE CodeObjects Inc.

Related Links

http://www.codeobjects.com

