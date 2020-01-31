MutualFirst Financial Announces Record Earnings for 2019

MUNCIE, Ind., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MFSF), the holding company of MutualBank (the "Bank"), announced today record net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 of $6.6 million, or $0.77 diluted earnings per common share. This compared to net income available to common shareholders for the same period in 2018 of $5.3 million, or $0.61 diluted earnings per common share. Net income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 represents an annualized return on average assets of 1.28% and annualized return on average tangible common equity of 13.36% compared to 1.04% and 12.56%, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Record net income available to common shareholders for the year ended 2019 was $23.8 million, or $2.74 diluted earnings per common share, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $18.9 million, or $2.21 diluted earnings per common share for the year ended 2018. Net income for the year ended 2019 represents a return on average assets of 1.15% and return on average tangible common equity of 12.60% compared to 0.97% and 11.66%, respectively, for the same period of last year.

On a Form 8-K filed on October 29, 2019, MutualFirst announced it had entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") with Northwest Bancshares, Inc. ("Northwest Bancshares"). Pursuant to the Merger Agreement at the closing of the merger, MutualFirst will merge with and into Northwest Bancshares, with Northwest Bancshares as the surviving entity. Immediately thereafter, MutualBank will merge with and into Northwest Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Northwest Bancshares, with Northwest Bank as the surviving entity.

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, each share of common stock of MutualFirst will be converted into the right to receive 2.4 shares of Northwest Bancshares's common stock, for total consideration valued at approximately $346 million at announcement.

The Merger Agreement has been approved by the Boards of Directors of Northwest Bancshares and MutualFirst. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the approval of stockholders of MutualFirst. The parties anticipate completing the Merger during the second quarter 2020.

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, without one-time merger related expenses of $1.1 million pre-tax and $1.0 million after tax, was $7.6 million, or $0.88 diluted earnings per common share. Adjusted net income represents an annualized return on average assets of 1.48% and return on average tangible common equity of 15.38%. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders for the year ended 2019, without the one-time merger related expenses, was $24.8 million, or $2.85 diluted earnings per common share. Adjusted net income represents a return on average assets of 1.20% and return on average tangible common equity of 13.13%.

"We are pleased with our record performance in 2019," said David W. Heeter, CEO, "We also are very excited about joining the Northwest team. Northwest has demonstrated a similar commitment to its clients, employees and the communities it serves, shares our core values and has an outstanding record of enhancing shareholder value."

Balance Sheet

Assets increased $14.5 million as of December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018 primarily due to increases in mortgage loans held for sale and investment securities. Mortgage loans held for sale increased $9.4 million compared to December 31, 2018 due to strong mortgage production as originations increased in 2019 compared to 2018. Investment securities increased $14.7 million from December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019 primarily due to a decline in market interest rates, which increased the market value of the securities. The gross loan portfolio decreased by $5.7 million from December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019 due to a decrease in residential mortgage loans of $47.6 million primarily as a result of a sale of $27 million of mortgages in the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was mainly offset by increases in commercial loans by $31.3 million, or 4.5%, and non-residential consumer loans by $10.6 million, or 4.0%. The loan mix is 48.3% commercial loans, 33.0% residential loans and 18.7% non-residential consumer loans as of December 31, 2019 compared to 46.0%, 36.2% and 17.8%, respectively, as of December 31, 2018.

Deposits increased by $34.3 million in 2019 due to an increase of $20.0 million in core deposits and $14.2 million in certificates of deposit. As of December 31, 2019, core deposits totaled $1.1 billion, or 67.6% of total deposits and certificates of deposit totaled $503 million, or 32.4% of total deposits compared to 67.8% and 32.2%, respectively, on December 31, 2018.

Allowance for loan losses remained constant at $13.3 million as of December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans as of December 31, 2019 was 185% compared to 146% as of December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses to total loans as of December 31, 2019 remained the same as December 31, 2018 at 0.89%. Non-performing loans to total loans at December 31, 2019 were 0.48% compared to 0.61% at December 31, 2018. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.45% at December 31, 2019 compared to 0.54% at December 31, 2018.

Stockholders' equity was $226.8 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $24.4 million from December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to net income available to common shareholders of $23.8 million during the year ended December 31, 2019 and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income of $10.8 million. These increases were partially offset by common stock dividends of $6.9 million and stock repurchases of 136,471 shares at a cost of $4.3 million in 2019. The Company's tangible book value per common share as of December 31, 2019 was $23.43 compared to $20.51 as of December 31, 2018 and the tangible common equity ratio increased to 9.89% as of December 31, 2019 compared to 8.72% as of December 31, 2018. MFSF's and the Bank's risk-based capital ratios remained in excess of "well-capitalized" levels as defined by all regulatory standards as of December 31, 2019.

Income Statement

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses decreased $528,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. The decrease in net interest income was primarily a result of a decrease of thirteen basis points in net interest margin from 3.47% in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 3.34% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net interest margin decreased primarily due to a larger decrease in the yield on interest-earnings assets of sixteen basis points compared to a decrease of two basis points on cost of interest-bearing liabilities. This decrease was partially offset by an increase of $15.4 million in average interest-earning assets, due primarily to organic loan growth. Net interest margin was also aided in the quarter by approximately three basis points of purchase accounting adjustments in fourth quarter of 2019 compared to nine basis points in the fourth quarter of 2018. On a linked-quarter basis, net interest income decreased by $279,000 primarily due to a decrease in net interest margin of four basis points and a decline in average earning assets of $9.6 million.

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses increased $1.2 million for the year ended 2019 compared to 2018. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase of $101.5 million in average interest-earning assets. This increase was partially offset by a decrease of twelve basis points in net interest margin from 3.47% for the year ended 2018 compared to 3.35% in 2019. Net interest margin decreased primarily due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of twenty-two basis points compared to an increase in yield on interest-earning assets of six basis points. Net interest margin was aided by purchase accounting adjustments of eight basis points for the year ended 2018 compared to four basis points for 2019.

Provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $575,000 compared to $600,000 during last year's comparable period. The decrease was due to management's ongoing evaluation of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses. Net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $679,000, or 0.18% of average total loans on an annualized basis, compared to $328,000, or 0.09% of average total loans on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2018. On a linked-quarter basis, provision for loan losses increased $150,000.

The provision for loan losses in 2019 was $2.0 million compared to $2.1 million in 2018. Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2019 equaled $1.9 million, or 0.13% of loans, compared to $1.2 million, or 0.09% in 2018.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $8.3 million, an increase of $3.0 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. This increase in non-interest income included a $1.6 million increase in other income, primarily related to the sale of Visa B shares and a death benefit received in the fourth quarter of 2019, along with an increase of $820,000 in net gain on sale of mortgage loans due to a $37.1 million, or 101%, increase in mortgage loans sold in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. Non-interest income also increased by $542,000 in service fee income on deposit accounts due to Visa incentive payments along with changes made in the structure of our deposit accounts. On a linked-quarter basis, non-interest income increased $2.4 million primarily due to the reasons mentioned above.

Non-interest income for the year ended 2019 was $24.9 million, an increase of $5.3 million compared to the year ended 2018. Net gain on sale of mortgage loans increased $2.7 million, other income increased by $1.4 million and service fee income increased $1.0 million for the reasons described above.

Non-interest expense increased $2.5 million when comparing the fourth quarter of 2019 with the same period in 2018. Non-interest expense increased due to an increase of $1.5 million in salaries and benefits due to increased commission expense for mortgage originators, higher health insurance expense and employee benefits accelerated due to the death of an executive. Non-interest expense was also higher due to $1.1 million of merger-related expenses, primarily in professional fees and other expenses. These increases were partially offset by a reduction of $207,000 in FDIC insurance premiums due to Small Bank Assessment Credits received as a result of the FDIC's Reserve Ratio exceeding 1.38%. On a linked-quarter basis, non-interest expense increased $3.0 million for the same reasons as stated above.

Non-interest expense increased $2.4 million when comparing the year ended 2019 with the same period in 2018. Non-interest expense was impacted by general expense increases due to timing of the Universal Bancorp acquisition in 2018 along with items mentioned above.

The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was (6.9) % compared to 14.3% in the same quarter of 2018. The primary reason for the decline in the effective tax rate in the fourth quarter was the exercise of non-qualified stock options. The effective tax rate for the year ended 2019 was 9.0% compared to 13.6% for 2018.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. is the parent company of MutualBank, an Indiana-based financial institution since 1889. MutualBank has thirty-nine full-service retail financial centers throughout Indiana. MutualBank has two offices located in Fishers and Crawfordsville, Indiana specializing in wealth management and trust services and a loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. MutualBank also operates a wholly owned subsidiary named Summit Mortgage which operates out of Fort Wayne, Indiana. MutualBank provides a full range of financial services including commercial and business banking, personal banking, wealth management, trust services, investments and internet banking services. The Company's stock is traded on the NASDAQ National Market under the symbol "MFSF". Additional information can be found online at www.bankwithmutual.com.

Statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. Selected Financials































(Audited)







December 31, September 30, December 31,





Balance Sheet (Unaudited): 2019 2019 2018







(000) (000) (000)





Assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,323 $ 31,315 $ 33,414





Interest-bearing time deposits 3,496 4,023 4,239





Investment securities - AFS 385,622 382,976 370,875





Loans held for sale 13,397 19,643 3,987





Loans, gross 1,490,232 1,497,022 1,495,943





Allowance for loan losses (13,307) (13,411) (13,281)





Net loans 1,476,925 1,483,611 1,482,662





Premises and equipment, net 24,505 24,518 25,641





FHLB of Indianapolis stock 13,115 13,115 13,034





Deferred tax asset, net 5,146 3,344 7,744





Cash value of life insurance 60,740 61,099 60,160





Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 1,995 1,952 2,013





Goodwill 22,310 22,310 22,310





Core deposit and other intangibles 2,790 2,969 3,569





Other assets 21,412 22,675 19,665





Total assets $ 2,063,776 $ 2,073,550 $ 2,049,313



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Deposits $ 1,553,478 $ 1,573,088 $ 1,519,225





FHLB advances 245,879 239,661 292,497





Other borrowings 17,573 17,653 17,988





Other liabilities 20,034 21,170 17,240





Stockholders' equity 226,812 221,978 202,363





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,063,776 $ 2,073,550 $ 2,049,313

















































Three Months Three Months Three Months

Twelve Months Twelve Months

Ended Ended Ended

Ended Ended

December 31, September 30, December 31,

December 31, December 31, Income Statement (Unaudited): 2019 2019 2018

2019 2018

(000) (000) (000)

(000) (000)













Total interest and dividend income $ 20,892 $ 21,617 $ 21,489

$ 85,329 $ 79,694 Total interest expense 4,926 5,372 4,995

21,032 16,591













Net interest income 15,966 16,245 16,494

64,297 63,103 Provision for loan losses 575 425 600

1,950 2,120 Net interest income after provision











for loan losses 15,391 15,820 15,894

62,347 60,983













Non-interest income











Service fee income 3,019 2,081 2,390

8,949 7,937 Net realized gain on sales of AFS securities 39 109 138

1,014 804 Commissions 1,162 1,147 1,114

4,787 4,865 Net gain on sale of loans 1,722 1,778 902

5,871 3,126 Net servicing fees 149 158 158

595 591 Increase in cash value of life insurance 300 312 315

1,239 1,239 Net gain (loss) on sale of other real estate and repossessed assets 11 28 (9)

(19) (43) Other income 1,881 236 288

2,485 1,055 Total non-interest income 8,283 5,849 5,296

24,921 19,574













Non-interest expense











Salaries and employee benefits 10,386 8,826 8,895

36,313 32,964 Net occupancy expenses 1,010 1,005 986

4,055 3,965 Equipment expenses 636 574 625

2,441 2,514 Data processing fees 643 680 686

2,613 2,624 Advertising and promotion 353 296 331

1,323 1,606 ATM and debit card expense 584 590 582

2,334 2,290 Deposit insurance - (3) 207

413 898 Professional fees 1,342 484 463

2,706 2,177 Software subscriptions and maintenance 706 723 732

3,014 2,719 Other real estate and repossessed assets 86 47 49

256 189 Core deposit intangible amortization 178 187 249

779 1,103 Other expenses 1,548 1,074 1,214

4,911 5,684 Total non-interest expense 17,472 14,483 15,019

61,158 58,733













Income before income taxes 6,202 7,186 6,171

26,110 21,824 Income tax provision (benefit) (426) 1,052 881

2,359 2,960 Net income available to common shareholders $ 6,628 $ 6,134 $ 5,290

$ 23,751 $ 18,864













Pre-tax pre-provision earnings (1) $ 6,777 $ 7,611 $ 6,771

$ 28,060 $ 23,944













Average Balances, Net Interest Income, Yield Earned and Rates Paid















Three



Three





months ended



months ended





12/31/2019



12/31/2018



Average Interest Average Average Interest Average

Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/

Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate

(000) (000) (annualized) (000) (000) (annualized) Interest-earning Assets:











Interest -bearing deposits $ 22,866 $ 56 0.98% $22,735 $63 1.11% Mortgage-backed securities:











Available-for-sale 213,821 1,333 2.49 216,947 1,511 2.79 Investment securities:











Available-for-sale 159,531 1,290 3.23 154,735 1,261 3.26 Loans receivable 1,505,000 18,057 4.80 1,491,709 18,509 4.96 Stock in FHLB of Indianapolis 13,115 156 4.76 12,823 145 4.52 Total interest-earning assets (2) 1,914,333 20,892 4.37 1,898,949 21,489 4.53 Non-interest earning assets, net of allowance











for loan losses and unrealized gain/loss 152,354



129,974



Total assets $ 2,066,687



$2,028,923































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:











Demand and NOW accounts $ 410,289 621 0.61 $393,365 779 0.79 Savings deposits 178,983 5 0.01 184,447 5 0.01 Money market accounts 216,414 510 0.94 183,947 303 0.66 Certificate accounts 502,481 2,549 2.03 488,484 2,231 1.83 Total deposits 1,308,167 3,685 1.13 1,250,243 3,318 1.06 Borrowings 231,989 1,241 2.14 281,026 1,677 2.39 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,540,156 4,926 1.28 1,531,269 4,995 1.30 Non-interest bearing deposit accounts 281,816



284,837



Other liabilities 21,118



18,196



Total liabilities 1,843,090



1,834,302



Stockholders' equity 223,597



194,621



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,066,687



$2,028,923

















Net interest earning assets $ 374,177



$367,680

















Net interest income

$ 15,966



$16,494















Net interest rate spread (4)



3.09%



3.22%













Net yield on average interest-earning assets (4)



3.34%



3.47%













Net yield on average interest-earning assets, tax equivalent (3)(4)



3.41%



3.55%













Average interest-earning assets to











average interest-bearing liabilities



124.29%



124.01%































Twelve



Twelve





months ended



months ended





12/31/2019



12/31/2018



Average Interest Average Average Interest Average

Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/

Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate

(000) (000) (annualized) (000) (000) (annualized) Interest-earning Assets:











Interest -bearing deposits $ 23,947 $ 291 1.22% $ 22,927 $ 250 1.09% Mortgage-backed securities:











Available-for-sale 216,374 5,703 2.64 203,891 5,513 2.70 Investment securities:











Available-for-sale 154,838 5,020 3.24 149,535 4,850 3.24 Loans receivable 1,509,658 73,623 4.88 1,427,436 68,475 4.80 Stock in FHLB of Indianapolis 13,105 692 5.28 12,557 606 4.83 Total interest-earning assets (2) 1,917,922 85,329 4.45 1,816,346 79,694 4.39 Non-interest earning assets, net of allowance











for loan losses and unrealized gain/loss 147,692



127,142



Total assets $ 2,065,614



$ 1,943,488































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:











Demand and NOW accounts $ 403,399 3,072 0.76 $ 385,681 2,462 0.64 Savings deposits 182,589 19 0.01 180,065 20 0.01 Money market accounts 197,296 1,777 0.90 191,433 1,027 0.54 Certificate accounts 507,589 10,251 2.02 455,431 7,347 1.61 Total deposits 1,290,873 15,119 1.17 1,212,610 10,856 0.90 Borrowings 261,460 5,913 2.26 260,994 5,735 2.20 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,552,333 21,032 1.35 1,473,604 16,591 1.13 Non-interest bearing deposit accounts 278,792



267,812



Other liabilities 20,417



17,315



Total liabilities 1,851,542



1,758,731



Stockholders' equity 214,072



184,757



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,065,614



$ 1,943,488

















Net interest earning assets $ 365,589



$ 342,742

















Net interest income

$ 64,297



$ 63,103















Net interest rate spread (4)



3.09%



3.26%













Net yield on average interest-earning assets (4)



3.35%



3.47%













Net yield on average interest-earning assets, tax equivalent (3)(4)



3.43%



3.55%













Average interest-earning assets to











average interest-bearing liabilities



123.55%



123.26%





























Three Months Three Months Three Months

Twelve Months Twelve Months

Ended Ended Ended

Ended Ended

December 31, September 30, December 31,

December 31, December 31, Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited): 2019 2019 2018

2019 2018









































Share and per share data:











Average common shares outstanding:











Basic 8,563,012 8,516,038 8,590,729

8,575,355 8,394,195 Diluted 8,636,467 8,629,030 8,732,290

8,682,108 8,543,544 Per common share:











Basic earnings $ 0.77 $ 0.72 $ 0.62

$ 2.77 $ 2.25 Diluted earnings $ 0.77 $ 0.71 $ 0.61

$ 2.74 $ 2.21 Dividends $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20

$ 0.80 $ 0.74













Dividend payout ratio 25.97% 28.17% 32.79%

29.20% 33.48%













Performance Ratios:











Return on average assets (ratio of net











income to average total assets)(4) 1.28% 1.18% 1.04%

1.15% 0.97% Return on average tangible common equity (ratio of net











income to average tangible common equity)(4) 13.36% 12.65% 12.56%

12.60% 11.66% Interest rate spread information:











Average during the period(4) 3.09% 3.11% 3.22%

3.09% 3.26%













Net interest margin(4)(5) 3.34% 3.38% 3.47%

3.35% 3.47%













Efficiency Ratio 72.05% 65.55% 68.93%

68.55% 71.04%













Ratio of average interest-earning











assets to average interest-bearing











liabilities 124.29% 124.26% 124.01%

123.55% 123.26%













Allowance for loan losses:











Balance beginning of period $ 13,411 $ 13,435 $ 13,009

$ 13,281 $ 12,387 Net charge-offs (recoveries):











Real Estate:











Commercial 25 56 40

165 93 Commercial construction and development - - 0

- 0 Consumer closed end first mortgage 126 41 23

237 156 Consumer open end and junior liens - - 0

- 36 Total real estate loans 151 97 63

402 285 Other loans:











Auto 71 37 5

237 41 Boat/RV 395 232 212

1,039 593 Other 62 74 48

237 208 Commercial and industrial - 9 0

9 99 Total other 528 352 265

1,522 941













Net charge-offs (recoveries) 679 449 328

1,924 1,226 Provision for loan losses 575 425 600

1,950 2,120 Balance end of period $ 13,307 $ 13,411 $ 13,281

$ 13,307 $ 13,281













Net loan charge-offs to average loans (4) 0.18% 0.12% 0.09%

0.13% 0.09%











































December 31, September 30, December 31,







2019 2019 2018



















Total shares outstanding 8,607,953 8,498,491 8,603,462





Tangible book value per common share $ 23.43 $ 23.15 $ 20.51





Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.89% 9.60% 8.72%



















Nonperforming assets (000's)











Non-accrual loans











Real Estate:











Commercial $ 756 $ 881 $ 4,782





Commercial construction and development 631 - 62





Consumer closed end first mortgage 3,682 3,574 2,777





Consumer open end and junior liens 352 184 273





Total real estate loans 5,421 4,639 7,894





Other loans:











Auto 256 185 88





Boat/RV 944 531 470





Other 51 16 46





Commercial and industrial 368 323 91





Total other 1,619 1,055 695





Total non-accrual loans 7,040 5,694 8,589





Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 156 148 517





Total nonperforming loans 7,196 5,842 9,106





Real estate owned 1,217 1,283 1,223





Other repossessed assets 778 669 790





Total nonperforming assets $ 9,191 $ 7,794 $ 11,119



















Performing restructured loans (6) $ 1,371 $ 1,401 $ 2,571



















Asset Quality Ratios:











Non-performing assets to total assets 0.45% 0.38% 0.54%





Non-performing loans to total loans 0.48% 0.39% 0.61%





Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 185% 230% 146%





Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable 0.89% 0.90% 0.89%



















This earnings release and selected financials contain GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding MutualFirst's results of operations or financial position. This table shows non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.















As of or for As of or for As of or for

As of or for As of or for

Three Months Three Months Three Months

Twelve Months Twelve Months

Ended Ended Ended

Ended Ended

December 31, September 30, December 31,

December 31, December 31, Non-GAAP Measurements 2019 2019 2018

2019 2018













Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 226,812 $ 221,978 $ 202,363

$ 226,812 $ 202,363 Less: Intangible assets 25,100 25,279 25,879

25,100 25,879 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 201,712 $ 196,699 $ 176,484

$ 201,712 $ 176,484













Total assets (GAAP) $ 2,063,776 $ 2,073,550 $ 2,049,313

$ 2,063,776 $ 2,049,313 Less: Intangible assets 25,100 25,279 25,879

25,100 25,879 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,038,676 $ 2,048,271 $ 2,023,434

$ 2,038,676 $ 2,023,434













Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.89% 9.60% 8.72%

9.89% 8.72%













Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 26.35 $ 26.12 $ 23.52

$ 26.35 $ 23.52 Less: Effect of intangible assets 2.92 2.97 3.01

2.92 3.01 Tangible book value per common share $ 23.43 $ 23.15 $ 20.51

$ 23.43 $ 20.51













Return on average stockholders' equity (GAAP) 11.86% 11.19% 10.87%

11.09% 10.21% Add: Effect of intangible assets 1.50% 1.46% 1.69%

1.51% 1.45% Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 13.36% 12.65% 12.56%

12.60% 11.66%













Total tax free interest income (GAAP)











Loans receivable $ 98 $ 98 $ 106

$ 399 $ 420 Investment securities 1,256 1,236 1,226

4,884 4,494 Total tax free interest income $ 1,354 $ 1,334 $ 1,332

$ 5,283 $ 4,914 Total tax free interest income, gross (at 21%) $ 1,714 $ 1,689 $ 1,686

$ 6,687 $ 6,220













Net interest margin, tax equivalent (non-GAAP)











Net interest income (GAAP) $ 15,966 $ 16,245 $ 16,494

$ 64,297 $ 63,103 Add: Tax effect tax free interest income (3) 360 355 354

1,404 1,306 Net interest income (non-GAAP) 16,326 16,600 16,848

65,701 64,409 Divided by: Average interest-earning assets 1,914,333 1,923,938 1,898,949

1,917,922 1,816,346 Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.41% 3.45% 3.55%

3.43% 3.55%













One-time merger related expenses











Non-tax deductible $ 585 $ - $ -

$ 585 $ 220 Tax deductible 527 - 79

527 2,158 Total one-time merger related expenses $ 1,112 $ - $ 79

$ 1,112 $ 2,378 Subtract tax benefit 111 - 17

111 453 Net one-time merger related expenses $ 1,001 $ - $ 62

$ 1,001 $ 1,925 Net income (GAAP) 6,628 - 5,290

23,751 18,864 Net income excluding one-time merger expenses (non-GAAP) $ 7,629 $ - $ 5,352

$ 24,752 $ 20,789













Adjusted diluted earnings per share











Net income excluding one-time merger expenses (non-GAAP) $ 7,629 $ - $ 5,352

$ 24,752 $ 20,789 Average diluted shares 8,636,467 - 8,732,290

8,682,108 8,543,544 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.88 $ - $ 0.61

$ 2.85 $ 2.43













Adjusted return on assets











Net income excluding one-time merger expenses (non-GAAP) $ 7,629 $ - $ 5,352

$ 24,752 $ 20,789 Average assets 2,066,687 - 2,028,923

2,065,614 1,943,488 Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.48% - 1.06%

1.20% 1.07%













Adjusted return on tangible common equity











Net income excluding one-time merger expenses (non-GAAP) $ 7,629 $ - $ 5,352

$ 24,752 $ 20,789 Average tangible common equity 198,401 - 168,443

188,563 161,788 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 15.38% - 12.71%

13.13% 12.85%













Ratio Summary:











Return on average equity 11.86% 11.19% 10.87%

11.09% 10.21% Return on average tangible common equity 13.36% 12.65% 12.56%

12.60% 11.66% Return on average assets 1.28% 1.18% 1.04%

1.15% 0.97% Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.89% 9.60% 8.72%

9.89% 8.72% Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.41% 3.45% 3.55%

3.43% 3.55%













(1) Pre-tax pre-provision income is calculated by taking net income available to common shareholders and adding income tax provision and provision for loan losses.













(2) Calculated net of deferred loan fees, loan discounts, loans in process and loss reserves.























(3) Tax equivalent margin is calculated by taking non-taxable interest and grossing up by 21% applicable tax rate.



















(4) Ratios for the three month periods have been annualized.

























(5) Net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

























(6) Performing restructured loans are excluded from non-performing ratios. Restructured loans that are on non-accrual are in the non-accrual loan categories.



SOURCE MutualFirst Financial, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bankwithmutual.com

