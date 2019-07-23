MutualFirst Financial Announces Second Quarter Earnings

MUNCIE, Ind., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MFSF), the holding company of MutualBank (the "Bank"), announced today net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $5.8 million, or $0.66 diluted earnings per common share. This compares to net income available to common shareholders for the same period in 2018 of $4.2 million, or $0.48 diluted earnings per common share. The net income for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 represents an annualized return on average assets of 1.11% and return on average tangible common equity of 12.24% compared to 0.83% and 10.46%, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Net income available to common shareholders for the first six months of 2019 was $11.0 million, or $1.26 diluted earnings per common share. This compares to net income available to common shareholders for the same period in 2018 of $8.2 million, or $0.98 diluted earnings per common share. The net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 represents an annualized return on average assets of 1.06% and return on average tangible common equity of 11.99% compared to 0.88% and 10.49%, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Other financial highlights for the second quarter and first six months of 2019 include:

Loans held for sale increased by $34.8 million as of June 30, 2019 compared to December 31 , 2018. The increase was a result of $27 million of portfolio mortgage loans being transferred to held for sale along with increased mortgage banking activity.

as of compared to , 2018. The increase was a result of of portfolio mortgage loans being transferred to held for sale along with increased mortgage banking activity. Commercial loans increased $20.2 million , or 11.6% on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2019 and $26.5 million , or 7.7% on an annualized basis in the first half of 2019.

, or 11.6% on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2019 and , or 7.7% on an annualized basis in the first half of 2019. Non-residential consumer loans increased $7.1 million , or 10.3% on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2019 and $17.2 million , or 12.9% on an annualized basis in the first half of 2019.

, or 10.3% on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2019 and , or 12.9% on an annualized basis in the first half of 2019. Deposits increased $16.2 million , or 4.2% on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2019 and $56.8 million , or 7.5% on an annualized basis in the first half of 2019.

, or 4.2% on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2019 and , or 7.5% on an annualized basis in the first half of 2019. Stockholders' equity increased by $14.5 million in the first half of 2019 due to net income of $11.0 million and a net increase in accumulated other comprehensive income of $9.1 million . This increase was partially offset by stock repurchases of 76,729 shares at an average price of $30.65 and common stock dividends of $3.4 million .

"We are pleased with the first half of 2019 and our continued earnings momentum," said David W. Heeter, President and CEO.

Balance Sheet

Assets increased $42 million as of June 30, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018 primarily due to growth in the overall loan portfolio. Loans held for sale increased $34.8 million as $27 million was transferred from portfolio mortgage loans to take advantage of a reduction in market rates and the ability to remove certain low rate mortgage loans from the balance sheet. The gross loan portfolio, not including loans held for sale, increased by $3.2 million primarily due to an increase in commercial loans of $26.5 million, or 7.7% on an annualized basis and an increase of non-residential consumer loans of $17.2 million, or 12.9% on an annualized basis in the first half of 2019. These increases were offset by a decrease in residential loans of $40.6 million primarily due to the transfer of portfolio mortgage loans to held for sale discussed above. The mix of loans in our portfolio as of June 30, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018 shifted toward our desired strategic objective. Commercial loans increased to 48.0% compared to 46.0%, residential loans decreased to 33.1% compared to 36.2% and non-residential consumer loans increased to 18.9% compared to 17.8%.

Deposits increased by $57 million as of June 30, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018. As of June 30, 2019, core deposits totaled $1.1 billion, or 67.2% of total deposits and certificates of deposit totaled $517 million, or 32.8% of total deposits. This is compared to a mix of core deposits of 67.9% and certificates of deposit of 32.1% as of December 31, 2018.

Allowance for loan losses increased to $13.4 million as of June 30, 2019 compared to $13.3 million as of December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans as of June 30, 2019 was 226% compared to 146% as of December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses to total loans as of June 30, 2019 was 0.90% compared to 0.89% as of December 31, 2018. Non-performing loans to total loans at June 30, 2019 were 0.40% compared to 0.61% at December 31, 2018. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.39% at June 30, 2019 compared to 0.54% at December 31, 2018.

Stockholders' equity was $216.9 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of $14.5 million from December 31, 2018. The increases included net income available to common shareholders of $11.0 million and a net increase in accumulated other comprehensive income of $9.1 million due to market value changes in the investment portfolio. These increases were partially offset by common stock cash dividends paid of $3.4 million during the first half of 2019 and stock repurchases of 76,729 shares for $2.4 million. The Company's tangible book value per common share as of June 30, 2019 increased to $22.38 compared to $20.51 as of December 31, 2018 and the tangible common equity ratio increased to 9.27% as of June 30, 2019 compared to 8.72% as of December 31, 2018.

Income Statement

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses decreased $564,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. The decrease in net interest income was a result of a decline in net interest margin of twenty-three basis points that was partially offset by an increase of $61.4 million in average interest earning assets, due primarily to organic loan growth. The decrease in net interest margin is a result of the yield on interest earning assets increasing four basis points which was offset by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of thirty-four basis points. Purchase accounting accretion decreased eight basis points in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018. On a linked-quarter basis, net interest income increased $2,000 as average interest earning assets increased $15.3 million primarily offset by a two basis point decrease in net interest margin. The decrease in net interest margin is a result of the yield on interest earning assets increasing one basis point being offset by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of five basis points.

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses increased $1.9 million for the first half of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. The increase was a result of an increase of $176.7 million in average interest earning assets due primarily to the acquisition of Universal Bancorp in the first quarter of 2018 and organic loan growth. This increase was partially offset by the net interest margin decreasing to 3.34% in the first half of 2019 compared to 3.46% in the first half of 2018. The decrease in net interest margin is a result of the yield on interest earning assets increasing seventeen basis points being offset by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of thirty-six basis points.

Provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2019 was $475,000, a $25,000 decrease from last year's comparable period. Provision for loan losses was calculated based on management's ongoing evaluation of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, which is partially attributable to an increasing organic loan portfolio and net charge offs of $404,000, or 0.11% of total average loans on an annualized basis, in the second quarter of 2019 compared to net charge offs of $308,000, or 0.08% of total average loans on an annualized basis, in the second quarter of 2018. Heeter commented, "Credit quality remains exceptionally strong."

The provision for loan losses for the first half of 2019 was $950,000 the same as last year's comparable period. Net charge-offs for the first half of 2019 equaled $796,000, or 0.11% of loans on an annualized basis compared to $608,000, or 0.09% in the same period of 2018.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $5.7 million, an increase of $900,000 compared to the second quarter of 2018. Increases in non-interest income included an increase of $605,000 in gain on sale of mortgage loans due to increased mortgage banking activity, an increase of $316,000 in gain on sale of securities and an increase of $82,000 in service fee income on deposit accounts aided by increases in interchange fee income. On a linked-quarter basis, non-interest income increased $619,000 primarily due to increases of $311,000 in gain on sale of loans, $233,000 in service fee income on deposit accounts and $86,000 in commission income.

Non-interest income for the first half of 2019 was $10.8 million, an increase of $1.5 million compared to the first half of 2018. An increase of $1.0 million in gain on sale of mortgage loans, an increase of $606,000 in gain on sale of securities and an increase of $326,000 in service fee income were partially offset by a decrease of $229,000 in other income primarily due to a death benefit received in the first half of 2018 not repeated in the first half of 2019.

Non-interest expense decreased $1.5 million when comparing the second quarter of 2019 with the same period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to expenses as a result of the acquisition and integration of Universal, which included severance, integration and termination expenses of $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2018 with no similar activity in the same period of 2019 along with cost saves generated from the acquisition. On a linked-quarter basis, non-interest expense increased $85,000 due to general expense increases.

Non-interest expense increased $63,000 when comparing the first half of 2019 with the same period in 2018. Non-interest expense was impacted by general expense increases due to timing of the acquisition in 2018 primarily offset by one-time acquisition related expenses of $2.0 million in the first half of 2018 with no similar activity in the same period of 2019.

The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was 13.2% compared to 12.3% in the same quarter of 2018. The effective tax rate for the first six months of 2019 was 13.6% compared to 12.5% for the same period in 2018. The primary reason for the increase is due to greater taxable income as a percentage of total income.

"We believe our earnings momentum will continue as we strive to efficiently drive shareholder value," Mr. Heeter concluded.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. is the parent company of MutualBank, an Indiana-based financial institution since 1889. MutualBank has thirty-nine full-service retail financial centers throughout Indiana. MutualBank has two offices located in Fishers and Crawfordsville, Indiana specializing in wealth management and trust services and a loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. MutualBank also operates a wholly owned subsidiary named Summit Mortgage which operates out of Fort Wayne, Indiana. MutualBank provides a full range of financial services including commercial and business banking, personal banking, wealth management, trust services, investments and internet banking services. The Company's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "MFSF". Additional information can be found online at www.bankwithmutual.com.

Statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. Selected Financials































(Audited)







June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30,



Balance Sheet (Unaudited): 2019 2019 2018 2018





(000) (000) (000) (000)



Assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,944 $ 31,350 $ 33,414 $ 33,005



Interest-bearing time deposits 4,277 4,311 4,239 4,482



Investment securities - AFS 375,948 373,937 370,875 362,162



Loans held for sale 38,744 8,702 3,987 3,927



Loans, gross 1,499,138 1,504,093 1,495,943 1,464,735



Allowance for loan losses (13,435) (13,364) (13,281) (12,729)



Net loans 1,485,703 1,490,729 1,482,662 1,452,006



Premises and equipment, net 24,969 25,188 25,641 25,984



FHLB of Indianapolis stock 13,115 13,115 13,034 12,820



Deferred tax asset, net 4,142 6,674 7,744 11,492



Cash value of life insurance 60,787 60,462 60,160 59,531



Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 2,259 1,752 2,013 1,942



Goodwill 22,310 22,310 22,310 22,479



Core deposit and other intangibles 3,156 3,356 3,569 4,134



Other assets 22,565 22,255 19,665 17,388



Total assets $ 2,090,919 $ 2,064,141 $ 2,049,313 $ 2,011,352

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Deposits $ 1,576,013 $ 1,559,771 $ 1,519,225 $ 1,520,234



FHLB advances 260,615 256,236 292,497 263,367



Other borrowings 17,732 21,223 17,988 18,037



Other liabilities 19,701 15,747 17,240 17,026



Stockholders' equity 216,858 211,164 202,363 192,688



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,090,919 $ 2,064,141 $ 2,049,313 $ 2,011,352















































Three Months Three Months Three Months

Six Months Six Months

Ended Ended Ended

Ended Ended

June 30, March 31, June 30,

June 30, June 30, Income Statement (Unaudited): 2019 2019 2018

2019 2018

(000) (000) (000)

(000) (000)













Total interest and dividend income $ 21,518 $ 21,302 $ 20,621

$ 42,820 $ 37,369 Total interest expense 5,474 5,260 4,013

10,734 7,177













Net interest income 16,044 16,042 16,608

32,086 30,192 Provision for loan losses 475 475 500

950 950 Net interest income after provision











for loan losses 15,569 15,567 16,108

31,136 29,242













Non-interest income











Service fee income 2,041 1,808 1,959

3,849 3,523 Net realized gain on sales of AFS securities 422 444 106

866 260 Commissions 1,282 1,196 1,368

2,478 2,630 Net gain on sale of loans 1,341 1,030 736

2,371 1,371 Net servicing fees 139 149 154

288 304 Increase in cash value of life insurance 325 302 322

627 611 Net gain (loss) on sale of other real estate and repossessed assets (29) (29) 11

(58) (57) Other income 183 185 148

368 597 Total non-interest income 5,704 5,085 4,804

10,789 9,239













Non-interest expense











Salaries and employee benefits 8,541 8,560 8,628

17,101 15,917 Net occupancy expenses 996 1,044 995

2,040 1,892 Equipment expenses 584 647 698

1,231 1,254 Data processing fees 639 651 676

1,290 1,269 Advertising and promotion 345 329 499

674 859 ATM and debit card expense 598 562 573

1,160 1,044 Deposit insurance 209 207 225

416 482 Professional fees 472 408 472

880 1,254 Software subscriptions and maintenance 816 769 691

1,585 1,285 Other real estate and repossessed assets 70 53 44

123 89 Core deposit intangible amortization 200 214 375

414 538 Other expenses 1,174 1,115 2,287

2,289 3,257 Total non-interest expense 14,644 14,559 16,163

29,203 29,140













Income before income taxes 6,629 6,093 4,749

12,722 9,341 Income tax provision 878 855 584

1,733 1,169 Net income available to common shareholders $ 5,751 $ 5,238 $ 4,165

$ 10,989 $ 8,172













Pre-tax pre-provision earnings (1) $ 7,104 $ 6,568 $ 5,249

$ 13,672 $ 10,291

Average Balances, Net Interest Income, Yield Earned and Rates Paid















Three



Three





months ended



months ended





6/30/2019



6/30/2018



Average Interest Average Average Interest Average

Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/

Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate

(000) (000) (annualized) (000) (000) (annualized) Interest-earning Assets:











Interest -bearing deposits $ 23,281 $ 68 1.17% $ 25,632 $ 63 0.98% Mortgage-backed securities:











Available-for-sale 223,113 1,512 2.71 212,150 1,442 2.72 Investment securities:











Available-for-sale 149,239 1,218 3.26 153,875 1,251 3.25 Loans receivable 1,519,466 18,542 4.88 1,462,335 17,739 4.85 Stock in FHLB of Indianapolis 13,115 178 5.43 12,820 126 3.93 Total interest-earning assets (2) 1,928,214 21,518 4.46 1,866,812 20,621 4.42 Non-interest earning assets, net of allowance











for loan losses and unrealized gain/loss 147,814



135,591



Total assets $ 2,076,028



$ 2,002,403































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:











Demand and NOW accounts $ 407,476 882 0.87 $ 404,823 582 0.58 Savings deposits 187,073 5 0.01 191,637 5 0.01 Money market accounts 189,341 411 0.87 207,290 251 0.48 Certificate accounts 513,837 2,603 2.03 456,284 1,703 1.49 Total deposits 1,297,727 3,901 1.20 1,260,034 2,541 0.81 Borrowings 267,385 1,573 2.35 257,066 1,472 2.29 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,565,112 5,474 1.40 1,517,100 4,013 1.06 Non-interest bearing deposit accounts 276,577



280,791



Other liabilities 20,889



17,230



Total liabilities 1,862,578



1,815,121



Stockholders' equity 213,450



187,282



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,076,028



$ 2,002,403

















Net interest earning assets $ 363,102



$ 349,712

















Net interest income

$ 16,044



$ 16,608















Net interest rate spread (4)



3.06%



3.36%













Net yield on average interest-earning assets (4)



3.33%



3.56%













Net yield on average interest-earning assets, tax equivalent (3)(4)



3.40%



3.63%













Average interest-earning assets to











average interest-bearing liabilities



123.20%



123.05%































Six



Six





months ended



months ended





6/30/2019



6/30/2018



Average Interest Average Average Interest Average

Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/

Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate

(000) (000) (annualized) (000) (000) (annualized) Interest-earning Assets:











Interest -bearing deposits $ 23,985 $ 156 1.30% $ 23,659 $ 130 1.10% Mortgage-backed securities:











Available-for-sale 220,595 3,034 2.75 194,051 2,569 2.65 Investment securities:











Available-for-sale 150,915 2,462 3.26 142,366 2,290 3.22 Loans receivable 1,511,948 36,812 4.87 1,371,428 32,063 4.68 Stock in FHLB of Indianapolis 13,101 356 5.43 12,293 317 5.16 Total interest-earning assets (2) 1,920,544 42,820 4.46 1,743,797 37,369 4.29 Non-interest earning assets, net of allowance











for loan losses and unrealized gain/loss 144,020



122,249



Total assets $ 2,064,564



$ 1,866,046































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:











Demand and NOW accounts $ 403,639 1,666 0.83 $ 373,483 1,019 0.55 Savings deposits 185,777 9 0.01 174,578 10 0.01 Money market accounts 185,603 742 0.80 195,467 471 0.48 Certificate accounts 511,206 5,057 1.98 431,089 3,147 1.46 Total deposits 1,286,225 7,474 1.16 1,174,617 4,647 0.79 Borrowings 277,325 3,260 2.35 246,006 2,530 2.06 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,563,550 10,734 1.37 1,420,623 7,177 1.01 Non-interest bearing deposit accounts 272,081



253,418



Other liabilities 19,985



16,637



Total liabilities 1,855,616



1,690,678



Stockholders' equity 208,948



175,368



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,064,564



$ 1,866,046

















Net interest earning assets $ 356,994



$ 323,174

















Net interest income

$ 32,086



$ 30,192















Net interest rate spread (4)



3.09%



3.28%













Net yield on average interest-earning assets (4)



3.34%



3.46%













Net yield on average interest-earning assets, tax equivalent (3)(4)



3.41%



3.53%













Average interest-earning assets to











average interest-bearing liabilities



122.83%



122.75%



Three Months Three Months Three Months

Six Months Six Months

Ended Ended Ended

Ended Ended

June 30, March 31, June 30,

June 30, June 30, Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited): 2019 2019 2018

2019 2018









































Share and per share data:











Average common shares outstanding:











Basic 8,602,257 8,621,406 8,577,017

8,611,779 8,196,083 Diluted 8,718,459 8,745,821 8,731,611

8,732,087 8,350,868 Per common share:











Basic earnings $ 0.67 $ 0.61 $ 0.49

$ 1.28 $ 1.00 Diluted earnings $ 0.66 $ 0.60 $ 0.48

$ 1.26 $ 0.98 Dividends $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.18

$ 0.40 $ 0.36













Dividend payout ratio 30.30% 33.33% 37.50%

31.75% 36.73%













Performance Ratios:











Return on average assets (ratio of net











income to average total assets)(4) 1.11% 1.02% 0.83%

1.06% 0.88% Return on average tangible common equity (ratio of net











income to average tangible common equity)(4) 12.24% 11.73% 10.46%

11.99% 10.49% Interest rate spread information:











Average during the period(4) 3.06% 3.11% 3.36%

3.09% 3.28%













Net interest margin(4)(5) 3.33% 3.35% 3.56%

3.34% 3.46%













Efficiency Ratio 67.33% 68.91% 75.49%

68.11% 73.90%













Ratio of average interest-earning











assets to average interest-bearing











liabilities 123.20% 122.47% 123.05%

122.83% 122.75%













Allowance for loan losses:











Balance beginning of period $ 13,364 $ 13,281 $ 12,537

$ 13,281 $ 12,387 Net charge-offs (recoveries):











Real Estate:











Commercial 33 51 -

84 53 Commercial construction and development - - -

- - Consumer closed end first mortgage 31 40 56

71 68 Consumer open end and junior liens - - 20

- 20 Total real estate loans 64 91 76

155 141 Other loans:











Auto 40 88 (1)

128 (11) Boat/RV 241 171 185

412 316 Other 59 42 58

101 88 Commercial and industrial - - (10)

- 74 Total other 340 301 232

641 467













Net charge-offs (recoveries) 404 392 308

796 608 Provision for loan losses 475 475 500

950 950 Balance end of period $ 13,435 $ 13,364 $ 12,729

$ 13,435 $ 12,729













Net loan charge-offs to average loans (4) 0.11% 0.10% 0.08%

0.11% 0.09%











































June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30,





2019 2019 2018 2018

















Total shares outstanding 8,551,233 8,624,462 8,603,462 8,587,424



Tangible book value per common share $ 22.38 $ 21.51 $ 20.51 $ 19.34



Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.27% 9.10% 8.72% 8.37%

















Nonperforming assets (000's)











Non-accrual loans











Real Estate:











Commercial $ 848 $ 1,281 $ 4,782 $ 1,753



Commercial construction and development - - 62 -



Consumer closed end first mortgage 3,984 3,759 2,777 2,661



Consumer open end and junior liens 170 212 273 251



Total real estate loans 5,002 5,252 7,894 4,665



Other loans:











Auto 50 64 88 31



Boat/RV 616 646 470 290



Other 27 44 46 92



Commercial and industrial 250 267 91 183



Total other 943 1,021 695 596



Total non-accrual loans 5,945 6,273 8,589 5,261



Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - 206 517 15



Total nonperforming loans 5,945 6,479 9,106 5,276



Real estate owned 1,731 1,141 1,223 1,584



Other repossessed assets 528 611 790 358



Total nonperforming assets $ 8,204 $ 8,231 $ 11,119 $ 7,218

















Performing restructured loans (6) $ 1,148 $ 1,087 $ 2,571 $ 1,525

















Asset Quality Ratios:











Non-performing assets to total assets 0.39% 0.40% 0.54% 0.36%



Non-performing loans to total loans 0.40% 0.43% 0.61% 0.36%



Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 226% 206% 146% 241%



Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable 0.90% 0.89% 0.89% 0.87%



