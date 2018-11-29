Muve Health, a ValueHealth Company, Appoints Rod Carbonell as President

LEAWOOD, Kan., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueHealth, a privately-held nationally trusted healthcare parent company to NueHealth and Muve Health, is pleased to announce the addition of Rod Carbonell as President of Muve Health.

As part of ValueHealth's continued advancement as the industry leader, provider platform companies NueHealth and Muve Health are transforming the ambulatory surgery market to value-based care Ambulatory Centers of Excellence™ and the advancement of Total Joint Replacement surgeries.

In his new role with Muve Health, Mr. Carbonell will lead the strategy development and value creation for the company, by overseeing development of new facilities, steering patients into these hyper specialty facilities and negotiating value based bundled contracts for Muve Health partnered facilities.

Mr. Carbonell brings to this position more than 21 years of clinical, management and executive experience in a variety of inpatient and outpatient settings including hospitals, ASCs and Physician clinics. Before joining ValueHealth, he served as Vice President for HCA's Physician Services Group in their Central and West Texas division where he was responsible for leading clinic operations and physician employment strategies for a large physician multi-specialty network with over 50 locations and 700,000 annual patient visits. Mr. Carbonell helped negotiate and execute merger, acquisition and employment deals for more than 500 physicians. Prior to his role in HCA's Central Texas market, Mr. Carbonell held several business and clinical operations roles with HCA in Louisiana, Mississippi, Kansas and Missouri.

Mr. Carbonell began his healthcare career as a Registered Nurse working in operating rooms in community hospitals, academic medical centers and ASCs. As an Operating Room nurse, he was able to experience clinical and operational innovations in some of the nations most admired ASCs and hospitals. Rod has experience working in one of the nation's largest hospital and operating rooms with international patients of the highest acuity where he was responsible for the Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical service operating room service lines.

Following his inpatient OR experience, Mr. Carbonell advanced into administrative roles in ASCs with several private ASC operators including NueHealth where he helped integrate several single-specialty ASCs into NueHealth's management and operations platform. Early in his career Rod helped operationalize one of the nation's first ASCs to offer overnight stay capabilities beyond 23-hours for high acuity surgical procedures.

"Rod is a welcome addition to the Muve Health team," said Daniel R. Tasset, Vice Chairman of ValueHealth. "Rod's leadership and experience both clinically and in health care administration will position Muve Health for unparalleled growth and operational excellence in the Total Joint Replacement industry."

About ValueHealth

ValueHealth is the parent company to Muve Health and NueHealth and is a technology-enabled, market-based platform that assists payors and providers in delivering prospective bundle payment arrangements which are an alternative to high-cost fee for service surgical care for their members and patients. ValueHealth's platform affiliates NueHealth, Muve Health, Benefit Management, Healthcare RE, and ValueHealth Transformation Center uniquely position the platform to deliver high value surgical care for payors, providers and patients. ValueHealth redefines what it means to be a healthcare network. ValueHealth's Ambulatory Centers of ExcellenceTM (ACE) network platform facilitates new levels of accessibility, alignment, risk readiness and consumer transparency.

About Muve Health

Muve Health is the nation's premier value-based outpatient total joint replacement provider. Muve's protocol-driven orthopedic program delivers outstanding clinical outcomes at a predictable cost, in an optimized outpatient environment unparalleled in recovery guidance and patient experience. Muve Health is set to expand nationally in 2019; Muve's current flagship total joint replacement center is located outside of Austin in Lakeway, TX, where both Muve Lakeway ASC and Muve Lakeway Stay Suites are accredited and certified by The Joint Commission. Muve Health, LLC is headquartered in Denver, CO. Learn more about Muve Health at www.muvehealth.com.

About NueHealth

Since 1997, NueHealth has partnered with over 10,000 physician investors and 25 health system partners to develop lower-cost sites of service, expanding into more than 150 facilities, including physician-owned surgery centers, surgical hospitals and orthopedic hyper-specialty centers. Today, NueHealth operates in 23 states, positioning our Ambulatory Centers of Excellence™ (ACE) to be national leaders in the transition to value-based care. For more information, visit www.nuehealth.com.

