Muve Health, A ValueHealth Company, Receives Advanced Certification from Joint Commission for Muve Lakeway ASC, Becoming the First ASC in Texas to Receive this Certification

LEAWOOD, Kan., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueHealth™, a privately-held nationally trusted healthcare parent company to NueHealth and Muve Health, is pleased to announce Muve Lakeway Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) and Muve Lakeway Surgical Stay Suites, the flagship knee and hip replacement surgery center of Muve Health, LLC, have received The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Advanced Certification for Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement . Muve Lakeway is the first organization in Lakeway, TX and the first ASC in the state of Texas to earn the Joint Commission's advanced total hip and total knee replacement certification. The advanced certification is for Joint Commission-accredited hospitals, critical access hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers seeking to elevate the quality, consistency and safety of their services and patient care.

Muve Health LLC designed their three-year-old total joint replacement program to address common gaps in traditional healthcare and improve the standard patient experience for joint replacement surgery. With a combination of a meticulous integrated care pathway, world-class surgical setting, joint-venture physician partners and education-focused recovery suites, the Muve Health program boasts impressive clinical outcomes and patient engagement scores.

"At Muve Health, our vision is to restore the joy of healthcare for all," said Rod Carbonell, President of Muve Health, LLC. "We pride ourselves on providing a patient experience that exceeds our clients' expectations and empowers them to be their own recovery champions. This Advanced Certification is proof that our carefully designed program is delivering the highest level of care possible."

Muve Lakeway ASC and Muve Lakeway Surgical Stay Suites underwent a rigorous onsite review throughout November 13 and 14. Joint Commission experts evaluated compliance with advanced disease-specific care standards and total hip and total knee replacement requirements, including orthopedic consultation, and pre-operative, intraoperative and post-surgical orthopedic surgeon follow-up care.

ValueHealth is the parent company to Muve Health and NueHealth and is a technology-enabled, market-based platform that assists payors and providers in delivering prospective bundle payment arrangements which are an alternative to high-cost fee for service surgical care for their members and patients. ValueHealth's platform affiliates NueHealth, Muve Health, Benefit Management, Healthcare RE, and ValueHealth Transformation Center uniquely position the platform to deliver high value surgical care for payors, providers and patients. ValueHealth redefines what it means to be a healthcare network. ValueHealth's Ambulatory Centers of ExcellenceTM (ACE) network platform facilitates new levels of accessibility, alignment, risk readiness and consumer transparency.

Muve Health is the nation's premier value-based outpatient total joint replacement provider. Muve's protocol-driven orthopedic program delivers outstanding clinical outcomes at a predictable cost, in an optimized outpatient environment unparalleled in recovery guidance and patient experience. Muve Health is set to expand nationally in 2019; Muve's current flagship total joint replacement center is located outside of Austin in Lakeway, TX, where both Muve Lakeway ASC and Muve Lakeway Stay Suites are accredited and certified by The Joint Commission. Muve Health, LLC is headquartered in Denver, CO. Learn more about Muve Health at www.muvehealth.com.

Since 1997, NueHealth has partnered with over 10,000 physician investors and 25 health system partners to develop lower-cost sites of service, expanding into more than 150 facilities, including physician-owned surgery centers, surgical hospitals and orthopedic hyper-specialty centers. Today, NueHealth operates in 21 states, positioning our Ambulatory Centers of Excellence™ (ACE) to be national leaders in the transition to value-based care. For more information, visit www.nuehealth.com.

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org .

