Mux Achieves Amazon CloudFront Ready Designation

Mux customers will be able to access raw video view events associated with Mux Data straight from Amazon Kinesis and Amazon Cloudfront

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mux, the leading video platform for developers, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon CloudFront Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. The Mux Data integration enables customers to gain meaningful insights into their videos' most important metrics.

"Mux is proud to achieve Amazon CloudFront Ready status," said Jon Dahl, Mux co-founder and CEO. "AWS offers the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that enables Mux Data to provide users with deep insights into their viewers' experience."

Key offerings of this integration include:

Isolating video encoding or delivery errors at specific points in a video title.

Understanding rendition selections made by players across numerous dimensions - video title, device platform, application version, geography, and many more.

Deeper insights into viewer interactions with the video.

Achieving the Amazon CloudFront Ready designation differentiates Mux as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product integrating with Amazon CloudFront and is generally available and fully supported for AWS customers. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale, and with varying levels of complexity.

To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Ready Program to help customers identify solutions integrated with AWS services and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of solutions that are integrated with AWS Services.

"Mux Data is a key part of the FOX observability ecosystem and provides the underlying data for our Multi-CDN routing decisions, making sure each customer has a great viewing experience," said Steve Thorpe, SVP, Video Platforms, at FOX Corporation. "During marquee events, Mux helps catch issues in real time and gives our team actionable information to rapidly mitigate user impact. And on a day-to-day basis provides insights for the team to improve our overall quality of experience."

Meet with executives and subject matter experts from Mux in the AWS booth at NAB, beginning April 23, 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Mux

Mux is the leading developer video platform that takes the complexity out of building live and on-demand video. Thousands of customers, including Robinhood, PBS, ViacomCBS, Equinox Media, and VSCO, rely on Mux to deliver the highest-quality video experience to their users without having to hire a team of embedded video experts. San Francisco–based Mux was founded in 2015 by experts in online video, including the creators of the biggest open-source video player on the web (Video.js), the largest transcoding service in the cloud (Zencoder), and the premier conference for video engineers (Demuxed). For more information, visit www.mux.com or follow @MuxHQ .

