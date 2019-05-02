Mvix, AOPEN® Partner to Deliver Chrome-Based Digital Signage Solution

STERLING, Va., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mvix, a leading provider of content-rich digital signage software and solutions, announced that its software now supports AOPEN® Chromebox Commercial 2, the world's first commercial-grade Chromebox that can power UHD 4K screens.

With its i3 CPU option, the AOPEN Chromebox Commercial 2 supports faster memory, provides stunning graphics on two 4K screens and is designed to support AIoT applications. The Mvix digital signage software has garnered awards for its content-rich platform, human-centered tech support and ease of use. Together, the AOPEN and Mvix chrome-based digital signage solution provides more power, stunning graphics and robust security for education and corporate clients.

"Aligning Mvix software with AOPEN Chromebox Commercial 2 creates a robust, secure and turn-key solution for integrators and end users," said Mike Kilian, senior director of business development at Mvix. "Enterprise brands will be able to deliver the most elegant, personalized and satisfying experiences for the audiences."

As the most advanced ChromeOS media player, the AOPEN Chromebox Commercial 2 features include:

Powering two 4K displays at 30 fps and one 4K display at 60 fps via HDMI 2.0

displays at 30 fps and one display at 60 fps via HDMI 2.0 Slim, ruggedized and fanless design that is water- and dust-resistant

Three USB 3.1, two USB 2.0, an RJ50 serial connector and HDMI 1.4b and 2.0

and 2.0 Remote power switch enables the device to be powered remotely

Available 7th generation Intel® Core™ processor i3 and Celeron processor

Chrome Enterprise license offering for ease of operation and management.

The Mvix digital signage software includes over 200 content apps and data integrations such as Salesforce, social media, MySQL, CAP alerts, Google Analytics, Rest API, KPI dashboards, HubSpot and more. It also includes features such as:

Remote management

Multi-zoned screen layouts

Calendar-based content scheduling

Advanced HTML5 scripts w/CSS, JS

Live video input, including HDCP-protected content

Role-based user management

Smart playlist for automated playlist management

"The AOPEN alliance with Mvix is a win for customers," said Aaron Pompey, general manager, AOPEN America. "Delivering best-in-class solutions to enterprise customers with partners like Mvix ensures that end users have the most innovative and reliable full-service digital solutions on the market."

Mvix will showcase the AOPEN/Mvix solution on June 12-14 at InfoComm 2019 in Orlando at booth #255.

In addition, Mvix is offering a 14-day trial of the AOPEN/Mvix solution. To sign up, visit www.mvixdigitalsignage.com or contact Mvix at partners@mvixusa.com.

About Mvix

Mvix is a leading provider of content-rich digital signage software and solutions. To date, their platform powers over 50,000 active screens for clients including Virginia Tech, NASA, Sodexo, Discovery Channel, Crowne Plaza and the University of Washington. The use cases include employee communication, wayfinding, emergency messaging and customer communications.

Learn more about Mvix at www.mvixdigitalsignage.com or call 703.382.1739.

About AOPEN

Founded in 1996, AOPEN® is a global technology company specializing in industrial and commercial products and global certified services, including industrial PC (IPC) products for process control and data acquisition, as well as Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) technologies. AOPEN enables its partner ecosystem with edge solutions that automate industrial and commercial applications for top global brands. Part of the ACER® group, AOPEN has a presence in over 100 countries.

For more information, visit www.AOPEN.com/US or email info@aopen.com.

SOURCE Mvix

