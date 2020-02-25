Mvix Digital Signage Enhances Communication at Eastern Kentucky University

STERLING, Va., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mvix, a leading provider of turnkey digital signage solutions with free content-rich software, has implemented digital signage at Eastern Kentucky University.

Founded in 1906, the university has six colleges and offers more than 40 undergraduate and graduate degrees. The campus sits on 675 acres and has a total undergraduate enrollment of 13,399.

The school's digital signage network is spread amongst six health sciences buildings and is powered by the Mvix software to display announcements, event listings, and building directories.

The Challenge

Eastern Kentucky University was looking for a way to streamline its communication and effectively communicate with students and staff.

They need a solution that would:

optimize the costs associated with updating communications

effectively communicate with students to increase participation in school activities

update static building directories to add aesthetic appeal

improve and modernize the campus experience

The Solution

Eastern Kentucky University implemented nine screens within six of its College of Health Science buildings. These digital signs streamlined and modernized the university's communication strategy.

The Mvix platform provided:

remote access - staff members can update their campus displays remotely from any location

content-rich software - the school had access to over 150 content apps to display content that auto-updates

the school had access to over 150 content apps to display content that auto-updates advanced content scheduling - content creators can schedule content in advance for "set it and forget it" programming

content creators can schedule content in advance for "set it and forget it" programming multi-user access users - having multiple users with different permissions made collaboration easy

The Result

Eastern Kentucky University's campus experience greatly improved with digital signage.

"Mvix provided an innovative way to bring solidarity to our college. The adaptable features of their digital signage platform made it easy to create a steady stream of essential information to our EKU community," said Jagger Coffey, Technology Resource Manager at Eastern Kentucky University.

The Mvix platform allowed Eastern Kentucky University to:

communicate better with students, staff, and visitors and ensure they are well-informed

quickly and efficiently distribute their announcements

increase student participation in school events

enhance their campus experience

"It's great to work with an institution like Eastern Kentucky University which understands the value of engaging communication," said Dan Mersberger, Senior Solutions Consultant at Mvix. "Seeing the results that this has had on their student body is quite encouraging and we're more than happy to support them to scale this project even further."

To read the detailed case study, download a free copy here.

About Mvix

Mvix is a leading provider of turnkey digital signage solutions with free content-rich software. To date, their platform powers over 50,000 active screens for clients including Virginia Tech, NASA, Sodexo, Discovery Channel, Crowne Plaza and the University of Washington. The use cases include employee communication, wayfinding, emergency messaging and customer communications.

Learn more about Mvix at www.mvixdigitalsignage.com or call 703.382.1739.

