Mvix is Making Its Digital Signage Players Cheaper

STERLING, Va., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mvix, a leading provider of turnkey digital signage solutions with free software, today announced a major price drop on two of its digital signage players.

The price reduction makes the Xhibit Lite and Xhibit Plus players more accessible to budget-minded businesses and improves the ROI of digital signage.

"With our Xhibit line of media players now well-established, we're able to reduce the price so that digital signage is more affordable," says Mike Kilian, VP of Client Relations. "The new price makes the players an easy choice for SMBs looking to pilot or roll out ROI-driven digital signage deployments."

The Xhibit Lite player will be reduced by 38% to $429, while Xhibit Plus will drop by 17% to $699.

The Xhibit Lite player includes mainstream HTML5 performance and full HD content playback for YouTube, event listings, weather, MS Office, and more. It supports multi-zone screen layouts, allowing users to display up to four content at the same time. This makes it perfect for medium-sized digital signage deployments such as building directories, event listings displays, and large deployments of menu boards with video content.

Xhibit Plus is an upgrade from Lite. It is a commercial-grade digital signage player for enterprise projects. Featuring advanced HTML5 performance, the player supports playback of social media, KPI dashboards, traffic, maps, Google Docs and Slides, and more. To multiply content delivery, users can display up to six content at the same time. Xhibit Plus is ideal for deployments that demand high processing power such as employee communication displays, production and metric displays with KPI dashboards, waiting room signage and more.

Price and Availability

The players come bundled with Mvix digital signage software for free. There are no subscription fees or contracts. The cloud-based, content-rich software enables users to easily deploy and manage content on one or 100s of screens over the internet.

The players will be available to ship starting May 5, 2020.

Both players include a standard one-year warranty. Mvix is extending it to a three-year warranty for the Xhibit Plus player.

For more information, visit www.mvixdigitalsignage.com or contact us [email protected] | 866.310.4923.

Related Images

mvix-is-making-its-digital-signage.png

Mvix is Making Its Digital Signage Players Cheaper

Mvix is slashing prices on two digital signage players, saving buyers 17%-38%. The price drop makes digital signage more accessible to SMBs.

SOURCE Mvix

Related Links

https://mvixdigitalsignage.com

