Mvix to Showcase Digital Signage Solutions for Integrators at InfoComm 2019

STERLING, Va., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mvix, a leading provider of content-rich digital signage software and solutions, will showcase their digital signage solutions for integrators in booth #255 at InfoComm 2019.

"In the last year, we have expanded our content-rich software to support players by BrightSign, Chromebox by AOPEN, LG SoC and Android," said Mike Kilian, senior director of business development at Mvix. "We're excited to showcase these partnerships and how we've tailored the solutions to benefit integrators and supplement their profits."

Mvix will also teach a manufacturer's training session on Wednesday, June 12, at 8.30 a.m. The 1.5-hour course, titled Network-Neutral Digital Signage Systems, explores digital signage software that supports multiple player vendors. Ideal for integrators and AV & IT managers, the course will provide an in-depth understanding of:

digital signage player architecture

signage software components and security

important considerations to implement software and hardware from different vendors

Register for the free course here.

In addition to the course, Mvix will also present a case study at the InfoComm Center Stage. Center Stage is InfoComm's hub for creative dialogues, featuring leading thinkers and practitioners. Mvix's free session will explore how a Fortune 500 company used digital signage to connect a disconnected workforce.

No need to pre-register - just drop in at booth 3161 on Thursday, June 13, at 11 a.m.

InfoComm 2019 will be held June 8-14 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Attendees who visit Mvix booth #255 can get a hands-on demonstration of the Mvix software and free beer from 3 p.m.

Integrators interested in pricing or specifications for Mvix solutions should contact partners@mvixusa.com.

SOURCE Mvix