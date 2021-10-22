MVP Kids Media Launches Educational Series that Combats Bullying at an Early Age

MESA, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From the bully to the bullied- MVP Kids Media, an Arizona-based children's media company, is producing a book series dedicated to equipping children and parents with the tools to handle and prevent potentially harmful behavior. Focusing on kids ages 4-10, The S.T.A.N.D. Against Bullying series identifies distinct forms of bullying, and also includes helpful teaching tips and tools for instilling in young children behaviors that lead to prevention.

MVP Kids S.T.A.N.D Against Bullying

In a study conducted by StopBullying.gov, "about 49% of children in grades 4–12 reported being bullied by other students at school at least once during the past month. Solutions are complex, but studies have shown that adults can help prevent bullying by talking to children about intimidating experiences, as well as modeling kindness and respect. The S.T.A.N.D. Against Bullying, products are intended for children ages 4-10 and offer a solution to parents and caregivers looking to instill the importance of anti-bullying behaviors in children at a young age.

Each story in the series highlights a distinct form of bullying, models behaviors in the character's handling of the situation, and offers helpful suggestions for how to address similar uncomfortable situations at home. President and Founder of MVP Kids, Mel Saunders, adds, "The S.T.A.N.D. series is action-oriented; stand, tell, act, notice, and display- and this emphasizes the importance of taking initiative in these situations. We want parents, caregivers, and educators to feel equipped with tools, in this case, a pledge of actions to feel comfortably equipped if their young children experience bullying." Titles in the S.T.A.N.D. series include; Stand Up To Bullies, Stand Down Bullies, and Stand Together Against Bullies.

While October is National Bullying Prevention Month, MVP Kids focuses on combating these types of harmful interactions with children all year long. The Mighty Tokens™ series for emerging readers, ages 4-8 years old, reinforces positive concepts, such as determination and kindness. Other titles in the company's library include strategies for increasing emotional understanding, practicing problem-solving skills, developing healthy habits, and strengthening social skills.

MPV Kids is a multi-media company with a mission to captivate kids of all ages with purposeful entertainment. Products support parents, caregivers, educators, coaches, and counselors to prepare kids to live responsible and meaningful lives.

