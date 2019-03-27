MVPindex Launches New Audience Measurement And Sponsorship Valuation Solution For Twitch

AUSTIN, Texas, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MVPindex, the standard for end-to-end audience measurement and sponsorship valuation in sports and entertainment, and Twitch, the leading service and community for multiplayer entertainment, announced the deployment of MVPindex's proprietary platform to value branded content – including comprehensive engagement data – across its global network. This partnership will make it easier for brands and agencies to enter the esports industry and value sponsorships with established leagues, tournaments, gamers and teams – such as aXiomatic's Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses – for whom Twitch oversees sponsorship sales. As part of the offering, MVPindex will provide Twitch and key partners with access to enhanced MVPindex reporting and dashboards that deliver comprehensive media valuation, stream performance data, and KPI reporting in near real-time.

MVPindex first entered the esports market in November 2017 and today tracks more than 3,000 esports athletes and nearly 400 esports teams across all of the major social networks and most popular multi-player games. With the addition of dedicated Twitch metrics within the platform late last year, MVPindex can now measure streams and video-on-demand (VOD) files, as well as value hours watched, concurrent views, and lifetime follower and viewer growth within specific streams.

More importantly, MVPindex will leverage its proprietary Engagement Value Assessment™ (EVA) and new Attributed Valuation Assessment™ (AVA) methodology, which leverages AI and speech processing technology, to measure and value engagement generated for brands activating in esports. This includes not only text mentions in posts but also logos featured in-stream and VOD, as well as audio mentions, by esports athletes and content publishers.

"Historically, it's been really tough for brands and agencies to value esports sponsorships because the majority of value is on digital and social, rather than traditional media and on-site activations," said Stan Woodward, CEO of MVPindex. "That's why we wanted to bring our proven expertise to the esports industry and offer properties and brands a trusted currency for valuing their sponsorships. The partnership with Twitch is a game-changer for us and for the industry."

"It's crucial for Twitch and its partners to have reliable and meaningful audience measurement standards by which to value and monetize reach, engagement and impact," said Colan Neese, Senior Manager of Audience Insights at Twitch. "The scope of MVPindex's data collection and engagement measurements across the esports ecosystem, including video and audio, is impressive. That and their ability to deliver critical engagement data in days instead of months will help us and our partners cultivate rewarding relationships between commercial brands and our community."

About MVPindex

Since its founding, MVPindex has become the de facto social media measurement and sponsorship valuation platform in sports and entertainment. MVPindex measures audience engagement and values sponsorship activations for 100,000-plus popular and niche social accounts across hundreds of millions of social posts. In 2018, MVPindex unveiled MVPaudience as the standard for activating, understanding and reaching audiences, amassing 10 billion data points on more than 50 million fans. MVPindex works with more than 100 of the most recognizable brands, properties and agencies including adidas, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Endeavor, NASCAR, PGA Tour, Red Bull Media House and numerous professional sports teams across all major leagues. To request a personalized demo, visit www.mvpindex.com .

*The MVPindex Engagement Value Assessment™ (EVA) and Attributed Value Assessment™ (AVA) measure the market value of social media posts based on statistical measures of reach, engagement and digital marketing costs.



About Twitch

Launched in 2011, Twitch is a global community that comes together each day to create multiplayer entertainment: unique, live, unpredictable experiences created by the interactions of millions. It brings the joy of co-op to everything, from casual gaming and world-class esports to anime marathons, music, and art streams. Twitch also hosts TwitchCon, the biggest community event of the year, where tens of thousands of people come together to celebrate and connect with others who share their interests and passions. We're always live at Twitch. Stay up to date on all things Twitch on Twitter and on our Blog.

SOURCE MVPindex

Related Links

http://mvpindex.com

