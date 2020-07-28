MVPvets Appoints New Board Member and Launches The Academy, Providing Veterans with Virtual Training, Mentorship, and Access to The MedTech Conference

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MVPvets, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that assists and prepares transitioning military veterans for meaningful employment in medical device and life science companies, announced the appointment of board member, Col. Gregory Gadson, United States Army (Ret.). "We are honored to welcome such a force and advocate for wounded warriors, veterans, and those with disabilities to help further the mission of MVPvets," said Capt. Derek Herrera, UCMC (Ret.) of Gadson's new appointment.

Col. Gregory Gadson, United States Army (Ret.)

Gadson is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and served as an Army officer for 25 years. Greg served in every major conflict of the past two decades, including Operations Desert Shield/Storm in Kuwait; Operation Joint Forge in Bosnia-Herzegovina; Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and Operation Iraqi Freedom. In 2007, during combat operations in Iraq an improvised explosive device (IED) cost him both legs above the knees and normal use of his right arm and hand. Since his injury, he has served as Director of the United States Army Wounded Warrior Program and founded a management consulting business, Patriot Strategies, LLC. Gadson's experience as a wounded warrior that successfully transitioned back into the civilian workforce will serve as a great resource for fellow wounded veteran MVPvets members who face unique challenges.

Along with Gadson's new appointment, MVPvets announces the launch of a new program, The Academy, to lead transitioning military veterans through a 6-week long virtual training and career mentorship program beginning this August. Many topics are relevant to military veterans and service members within 6 months of separation and include virtual interviewing, resume writing, goal setting, job search planning, and more. The free program will be led virtually by MVPvets staff and industry mentors from medical device and life science companies. Upon course completion, graduating fellows will be invited to virtually attend The MedTech Conference in October. The MedTech Conference, powered by AdvaMed, will serve as an invaluable resource for fellows to have access to the world's top medtech executives and innovators, educational programming, and business development opportunities.

"I am excited to be a part of an organization that is adapting its programs virtually to meet the needs of transitioning service members. The Academy and MedTech Conference will help MVPvets in its mission to connect military veterans with engaged mentors and careers in the medical device and life science industries," said Gadson.

For more information, please email [email protected] for the link to apply for the MVPvets Academy.

MVPvets is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization connecting life science companies with talented veterans ready to serve a purpose, with a broad bandwidth of skills, and an extraordinary focus on achieving goals. MVPvets' network has grown to nearly 100 life science and medical device companies, hundreds of mentors, and thousands of veterans.

For more information, visit www.mvpvets.org. MVPvets is endorsed by the Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed).

AdvaMed is the world's largest medical technology trade association, representing more than 400 companies that produce the medical devices, diagnostic products and health information systems that are transforming health care through earlier disease detection, less invasive procedures and more effective treatments. AdvaMed members range from the largest to the smallest medical technology innovators and companies. For more information, visit www.advamed.org.

Media Contact:

Victoria Hathaway

205.809.6050

[email protected]

SOURCE MVPvets

Related Links

http://www.mvpvets.org

