MW Industries Announces the Acquisition of Ameriflex, Inc.

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MW Industries, a leading provider of highly engineered springs, specialty fasteners, machined parts, and other precision components, announced today the acquisition of Ameriflex, Inc., a leading manufacturer of precision formed metal bellows and bellows assemblies used in applications supporting the semiconductor, microelectronics, and aerospace industries.

Located in Corona, CA, Ameriflex was founded in 1981 to supply bellows into the fledgling semiconductor industry. The company has maintained its semiconductor industry focus while diversifying into industrial equipment and aerospace.

Ameriflex produces bellows, flexible metal hoses, and metal flanges used in the vacuum electronics industry. The company's highly engineered products are chosen because of their exceptional performance in meeting the tight tolerances and exacting specifications demanded in vacuum applications. The company also produces custom assemblies, combining bellows and flanges together in value-added assemblies specifically meeting customers' system requirements. Ameriflex has earned a reputation for quality and excellence.

"Ameriflex has built a very loyal customer base, evolving their product offering to meet the growing needs of customers," explains John Bagnuolo, Chief Executive Officer of MW Industries. "Ameriflex will join the MW Industries family of brands and will operate as part of the Aerospace & Technologies group. Along with our existing companies, BellowsTech and Servometer, the acquisition of Ameriflex increases MW's range of bellows products and technologies and will provide the most complete offering in the industry.

"I look forward to working with the leadership team at Ameriflex to continue to grow the business in the future. Ameriflex will continue to operate from their two facilities in Corona, CA," further explains Bagnuolo.

MW Industries has completed a number of acquisitions to strengthen its product offerings and enhance its value to customers. The company is currently evaluating a strong pipeline of possible transactions.

About MW Industries

MW Industries, Inc., headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois, is a leading provider of highly engineered springs, specialty fasteners, machined parts and other precision components to more than 23,000 customers in 35-plus countries. Its more than 45,000 products are sold through a combination of direct sales, catalogs and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers in medical, aerospace, electronics, energy, agriculture/construction and other sectors. For more information, please visit www.mw-ind.com.

