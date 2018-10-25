MWCN Utah 100 Ranks Incorporate Massage #7 Fastest-Growing Company in Utah

The company was honored at an awards luncheon Tuesday, October 30, 2018. During the ceremony, Incorporate Massage was one of 5 companies highlighted out of the Top 100.

"It's such an honor to be included in the Utah 100 and especially to be ranked seventh," said Amelia Wilcox, CEO of Incorporate Massage. "Although we're a nationwide company, we're happy to call Utah our headquarters and home. We're excited to join the Utah 100 list and rub shoulders with some of our clients that we greatly admire."

Earlier this year, Incorporate Massage closed its first round of funding at 112% of goal. The company is using the funding to continue to build its booking technology, expand into additional markets, and hire executive leadership.

About Incorporate Massage

Incorporate Massage is the leader in corporate massage services. It provides the easiest and most convenient way to boost employee morale and decrease turnover.

With hundreds of certified, professional massage therapists working in more than 70 North American markets, Incorporate Massage helps companies reward employees, reduce worker injury, and improve the recruitment and retention of top talent.

The company's wellness app--the only on-demand platform for corporate massage--allows businesses to instantly book a workplace massage service at their own convenience.

Incorporate Massage provides onsite massage services to organizations such as Intel, Google, Apple, Verizon, LiveNation, and RedBull.

Contact:

Paul Shin

800.556.2950 x12

pr@incorporatemassage.com

SOURCE Incorporate Massage